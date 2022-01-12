Omicron Corona Virus has 35 Mutations. Read here

Omicron Corona Virus: PPE kits are worn by healthcare workers inside a temporarily converted isolation ward for COVID-19 patients.

Several patients from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital have participated in a study on the new strain Omicron. The LNJP hospital found 35 mutations, including three non-significant mutations in the spike protein of the Covid-19 variant.

According to ANI, Dr S Kumar, MD of LNJP Hospital said the health facility has detected 35 mutations as compared to 31 to 32 mutations in the variant found in South Africa.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the virus has developed dozens of variants, including four that the WHO has classified as “of concern”: Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron.

Protection against any and all virus mutations.

HOD of respiratory diseases, BLK Hospital, Dr Sandeep Nayar, has advised people to follow Covid guidelines and get vaccinated. He says precaution is the only thing that can protect us from the virus and all its mutations.

As per the health expert, Covid-19 cases in India will peak in January, after which the cases will likely rapidly decline as they did in South Africa.

In all variants of COVID-19, be it Delta, Omicron or any other variant, precaution is most critical, including keeping distance, hand washing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated. There is currently no cure for the disease. Prevention is the only way to protect ourselves,” said Dr Sandeep Nayar, HOD, Respiratory diseases at BLK Hospital.

There has been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases (nationally) in the past 8-9 days; cases in Delhi and Mumbai are almost 4-5 times higher. In January, there is expected to be a peak in cases due to the surge. As in South Africa, where cases soared suddenly and then declined, there should be a sharp decline at peak as well,” he said.