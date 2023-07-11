When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Everything to know about the 48-hour sale

(CTN News) Get your wallets ready! It’s Amazon Prime Day this week.

Every year, Amazon Prime Day offers a 48-hour shopping event for new and existing Amazon Prime members. There will be discounts on some of Amazon’s most popular products during the two-day shopping extravaganza, including smart technology, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, and many others.

Are you on a tight budget? Here are some steps you can take to make the most of Amazon Prime Day.

Get your Amazon Prime accounts activated and start shopping. You should know the following.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day will take place over the course of two days on July 11 and 12. Our 48-hour sale will begin on Tuesday, July 11, at 3 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will conclude on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:59 p.m. Standard Pacific Time.

Who can get deals?

Amazon Prime members are eligible for discounts. Visit Amazon.com/prime to join Prime or to begin a free 30-day trial.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

The cost of a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime is approximately $139 or $14.99 per month. Students and recipients of government assistance are eligible for discounts of up to 50%.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: What’s new?

According to Business Wire, Amazon will offer more Prime Day deals than ever, with new deals dropping every 30 minutes during selected periods during the days leading up to Prime Day.

During the days leading up to Prime Day, Prime members have the opportunity to preview a selection of Prime Day deals and save their favorite deals to their watchlists before the sale.

Once the deal of their choice is available during Prime Day, members will be notified as soon as it becomes available.

There is also an option for members to use a small business search feature, which allows individuals to search for products by small businesses and filter searches accordingly.

In addition, Prime members can sign up for Amazon’s new invite-only deal program in order to access the exclusive Prime Day deals that are likely to sell out quickly. You can find out more about Prime Day by visiting amazon.com/primeday for more information.

