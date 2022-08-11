Connect with us

Business

The US$ Stock Market Extends Its Gains On Signs Of Steady Inflation
Advertisement

Business Tech

Tech Stocks Are Leading Markets Higher Again, Analysts Divided Views On Rebound

Business

2022 Guide to Business Etiquette in Thailand

Business

What Is the Common-Law Property And Why Does It Matter?

Business News

Thailand Will Imports 10,500 Tonnes Of Shrimp As Domestic Yield Falls

Business

How Does Rare Carat Ship Its Diamonds?

Business

Shipping Containers For Sale

Business

Silver Jewelry Manufacturing

Business

Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 In 2022?

Business

Types Of Orders In Stock Market Trading

Business Cryptocurrency

What is Litecoin, And Is It Worth Your Time?

Business News

After COVID, Thai Hotels Face Severe Staff Shortages

Business

U.N. Chief Urges Countries to Tax on Greedy Oil Companies

Business

6 Best Practices for E-Commerce Accounting to Save Your Business from Stress and Chaos‍

Business

PMP Post-exam Note: Hurry up and Get the Information System Project Manager! Get One More National Certificate

Business

Is There Correlation Between Bitcoin and Oil?

Business

Blockchain Law Enforcement Strategies and Increasingly Popular

Business

How To Start Trading With Stocks?

Business

Introduction: What is a Bitminter Mining Pool?

Business

10 Tips for Effectively Managing Your Warehouse

Business

The US$ Stock Market Extends Its Gains On Signs Of Steady Inflation

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

8 seconds ago

on

The US Stock Market Extends Its Gains On Signs Of Steady Inflation

(CTN News) –  On Thursday, US stocks rose, extending gains from the previous session after lower inflation data for the world’s largest economy.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.6 percent after the opening bell, having closed 2.1 percent higher on Wednesday.

Taking its gains from the low in mid-June to 20.7 percent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6 percent after closing up 2.9 percent. It was slower than June’s 9.1% increase and below economists’ expectations of Us stocks.

Prices paid to US producers for goods and services dropped by 0.5 percent in July, on the back of lower petrol prices.
This marked the first monthly decline for the US producer price index since April 2020.

On an annual basis, prices rose 9.8 percent in July — lower than economists’ expectations of a 10.4 percent increase and below June’s figure of 11.3 percent.

Before the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, investors will closely monitor inflation data for clues about whether it will raise borrowing costs to slow price growth.0.75 percentage points were raised by the Fed over the summer.

Liz Ann Sonders:

“I’m not sure this alone is a needle mover,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, in relation to the PPI data. “It’s more just a confirmation that maybe the peak is in.”

In European equity markets, the regional Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent lower. Germany’s Dax gained 0.1 percent. London’s FTSE 100 lost 0.6 percent. In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 2.4 percent.

“It’s encouraging for investors that you see some cooling of inflation but one swallow doesn’t make a spring,” said Guillaume Paillat, a multi-asset portfolio investor at Aviva.

Pointing to strong US labour market data released last week. “You’ve got to be cautious.”

Other Fed officials also expressed caution, with Charles Evans, the president of the Chicago Fed, saying on Wednesday that inflation remained “unacceptably” high.

In currency markets, the dollar lost a further 0.4 per cent against a basket of six currencies after declining on Wednesday, with the euro and yen holding on to gains made after the inflation data.

Related CTN News:

6 Best Practices for E-Commerce Accounting to Save Your Business from Stress and Chaos‍
2022 Guide to Business Etiquette in Thailand
4 Reasons to Hire an SEO Agency for Your Business

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading