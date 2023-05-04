The Top Level Domain: What It Is And How It Affects Your Website?

(CTN NEWS) – Are you planning to build a website or already have one up and running? Either way, you might have heard the term “top level domain” thrown around.

But what does it mean, and why is it important for your website? In this article, we’ll dive deep into the world of top level domains, exploring their history, structure, and impact on your online presence.

Introduction: Understanding Top Level Domains

Before we dive in, let’s start with the basics. A domain name is the unique web address that identifies your website. For example, “google.com” is a domain name.

But domain names are composed of two parts: the top level domain (TLD) and the second level domain (SLD). In “google.com,” “com” is the TLD, and “google” is the SLD.

TLDs are the highest level of the domain name system (DNS) hierarchy, and they are essential for navigating the internet.

They are the suffixes that follow the SLD, and they signify the purpose or location of a website. Some of the most common TLDs include .com, .org, .net, and .edu.

The History of Top Level Domains

The concept of TLDs dates back to the early days of the internet, when it was a small, academic network used primarily by researchers and scientists.

Only six TLDs existed at that time: .com, .edu, .gov, .mil, .net, and .org. Each TLD had a specific purpose: .com for commercial entities, .edu for educational institutions, .gov for government organizations, .mil for military entities, .net for network infrastructure, and .org for non-profit organizations.

As the internet grew in popularity, so did the number of TLDs. In the 1990s, the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) began delegating new TLDs to be managed by different organizations.

The first new TLD was .info, which was introduced in 2001. Since then, hundreds of new TLDs have been introduced, ranging from .app to .xyz.

The Structure of Top Level Domains

TLDs are hierarchically structured, with the root TLD at the top. The root TLD is represented by a dot (.), and it is the highest level of the DNS hierarchy.

However, the root TLD is not used in everyday web browsing, and most people are not even aware of its existence.

Below the root TLD are the country code TLDs (ccTLDs). These TLDs are two letters long and are assigned to each country by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Some examples of ccTLDs include .us for the United States, .uk for the United Kingdom, and .cn for China.

The next level down is the generic TLDs (gTLDs). These TLDs are not tied to a specific country and are open for registration to anyone worldwide.

There are two types of gTLDs: the original gTLDs, such as .com and .org, and the new gTLDs, such as .app and .xyz.