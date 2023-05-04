Google Adds Support For Passkeys To Improve Account Security

Passkeys – Passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) have recently become the most popular methods for securing accounts and data.

Despite the fact that 2FA is secure, hackers continue to discover new ways to bypass it. Google is putting into place a better system of protecting Google accounts to get around this.

Google Passkeys Feature

Passkeys are a novel and practical way to sign in to all of your accounts and devices.

The “FIDO Alliance,” a coalition of multiple businesses including Microsoft, Apple, Google, and many more, led the effort to make passkeys the “norm”.

Passkeys are intended to completely replace passwords rather than just replace them.

Passkey are more harder to breach than passwords and 2FA codes, which can both be readily cracked or phished. A public and a private key are generated when a passkey is formed.

The public key for the account is kept on the website, but hackers cannot gain access by using this.

Your device has the private key, which is encrypted and accessible only with biometric information. All of the information necessary for you to access your account is contained in this private key.

This means that under no circumstances should anyone else be able to access your data.

The new passkey feature is also very easy to enable. You’ll see there is a pre-made passkey for your Android phone or tablet if you have a recently released model.

Passkeys must still be enabled on your account, though. Follow these steps to locate the setting:

Go to myaccount.google.com on your device. Click the “Security” tab located on the left side of the screen. Click the “Passkeys” tab located within the “How you sign in to Google” category. Click “Use passkeys” and you’re good to go!

Additionally, this is not Google’s first foray into the passkey world. Google added passkeys to its Chrome browser in December.

Although there is currently very little passkey support on websites, Google anticipates that this will change significantly over the next few years. The websites that currently use passkeys are listed here.

Overall, it’s encouraging to see Google prioritise consumer security and privacy. The trusted password and 2FA protection are starting to feel less secure as hacking techniques have become more complex.

We can only hope that Google’s efforts to establish passkey as the new standard encourage other businesses, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and others, to adopt these superior solutions.

