Stocks Of AMC Surge 60% After Delaware Judge Halts APE-To-Stock Conversion
Published

9 seconds ago

on

Stocks Of AMC Surge 60% After Delaware Judge Halts APE-To-Stock Conversion

(CTN News) – In the wake of the verdict last Friday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rocketed upward more than 60% after a Delaware judge rejected a settlement that would have allowed the movie theater chain to move forward with a plan, maligned by some investors, to dump more shares on the market, according to reports.

In the past couple of years, AMC has been considering the possibility of converting its preferred units, which it calls APE – or AMC Preferred Equity – into common stock.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn, who is the vice chancellor of the Delaware Chancery Court, however, rejected a previous settlement that would have permitted the conversion to proceed.

The Wall Street Journal AMC noted that the theater chain has been looking to find ways to boost its shareholder base and sell more shares over the past few years as it seeks to shore up its finances and rein in its debt as it tries to shore up its finances and rein in its debt as it tries to shore up its finances.

In spite of the plan, not all investors were on board with it, due to concerns about the possibility of share dilution.

Currently, the only task that the Court has to perform is to approve or reject the proposal that has been made by
Earlier this week, Bloomberg Law obtained a copy of the court’s ruling, in which it stated that the court had reached a settlement with the parties.

This settlement focuses on the claims presented in this case and aims to resolve them in a fair and equitable manner.

In order to determine the fairness of the settlement that has been reached, the courts cannot deal with issues that are unrelated to determining whether the settlement has been reached fairly.”

AMC stockholders have raised several issues in connection with the company, including theories about synthetic shares, Wall Street corruption, dark pool trading, insider trading, and RICO violations, as well as a request for a share count, according to the ruling.

According to the Court, its role is limited to considering settlement-specific issues, like the strength of the plaintiffs’ claims, the amount of compensation the class would receive, and the scope of the release that the class would give in return for that compensation.

To cut to the chase, the ruling added later on, “To cut to the chase, the settlement cannot be approved as submitted.”.

A request for comment from AMC was not immediately responded to.

