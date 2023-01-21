Connect with us

Starbucks moves to MSU Library from Wells Hall
(CTN News) – Coffee is one of the most popular commodities among college students. In addition to two Starbucks locations on campus, MSU provides a variety of branded restaurants for its students.

There are long lines at almost all hours of operation at each coffee shop, making it seemingly impossible to receive express service at any time.

While students enjoy the business, the packed pathways at the Wells Hall location make it difficult to navigate to and from classes.

Many rooms have a capacity of more than five hundred students. It has been decided that the location of the event will be moved to the MSU Library as a solution to this problem.

There has been a very high level of communication between the library and us for several years, even before COVID was implemented,” said Gina Keilen, Associate Director of Retail Dining.

We thought this might be a viable option if Starbucks were to renovate their store at a certain point in time. This is because their contract requires us to upgrade the store at a certain point in time.

Rather than renovating our current facility, we should take advantage of an academic partnership that will allow us to better serve our students.”

If you select a specific location within the library, the process may be a bit easier.

Keilen said, “It’s actually the same spot where Sparty’s is located,” and he explained why. As far as the footprint is concerned, we will just renovate what is already there.”

In order to begin the renovations in Wells Hall, the Starbucks in Wells Hall and the Sparty’s in the library have to be closed. We are hoping that the Starbucks will open right before the start of next fall’s semester.

For students, this change has slipped under the radar as it has been swept under the rug.

There’s a library farther away from my dorm,” psychology freshman Nazhani Upshur said. “So if that library were moved right now, I probably wouldn’t venture there ever again.” However, I may still visit next year if it were closer to my dormitory.

According to Upshur, coffee does not play a vital role in her life and she just enjoys its taste.

Alissa Thompson, a sophomore in pre-nursing, is slightly more supportive of the change.

In the words of Thompson, “A Starbucks would be a great addition to the library.” Since we are traveling, I may be more motivated to visit the library a little more frequently, but I am not bothered either way.”

As Thompson does not have any classes in Wells, the Starbucks location is not as convenient for her.

It is expected that some consumers will alter their frequency of attending Starbucks in general as a result of the venue change. In the case of Katrina Walker, a management junior, this might not necessarily be the case.

Does America have Starbucks?

Globally famous coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, accounted for 9,265 company-operated and 6,608 licensed stores in the United States in 2022.

