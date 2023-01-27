Connect with us

Business

Sales At LVMH Soar Despite China Losses
Advertisement

Business

Adani Group Invests In Azerbaijan's Petrochem And Mining

Business News

State-Run Banks Announce Higher Interest Rates For Loans

Business News

U.S. Economy Grew At A 2.9% Rate Last Quarter, Despite A Slowdown

Business News

Southwest Airlines Lost $200 Million Again After The Holiday Season

Business

Dotdash Meredith Cuts 7% Of Staff At People And InStyle

Business

Southwest Airlines Forecasts Lingering Losses During The Holiday Season

Business

Revenue For Alaska Air Surpasses 2019 Levels By 10%

Business

IBM Cuts 3,900 Jobs, Misses Cash Goal

Business

Comcast Adds 5 million Peacock subscribers in Q4

Business

Thailand's Baht Drops Ahead of a Central Bank Policy Rate Decision

Business

Getting Cash for My Business From ROC Funding Group

Business

UAE’s Hotdesk Expands In Europe By buying Spain's YADO

Tech Business

User Discovers '$42 Professional Plan' For ChatGPT

Automotive Business

Tesla Invests $3.6 Billion To Expand 2 Factories In Nevada

News Business

Pink Line Monorail Project Is 95% Complete And Will Open In The Near Future

Tech Business

Twitter US HQ & UK Office Face Litigation Over Unpaid Rent

Business

Globally, 3M Will Eliminate About 2,500 Manufacturing Jobs

Business

Boston Will Be Lego's Americas Headquarters In 2026

Business

Amazon Launches Generics Subscription Service For $5

Business

Sales At LVMH Soar Despite China Losses

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Sales At LVMH Soar Despite China Losses

(CTN News) – With the holiday LVMH  shopping season bearing down on the world’s largest luxury group, strong sales have been reported.

LVMH said that it had experienced a second straight record year for revenue and profits. This was in spite of geopolitical tensions and the high cost of living in the country.

In the final three months of the year, sales reached almost $25bn (£19.9), an increase of 9% over the previous three months.

Covid saw strong growth in Europe, the US and Japan, which helped the company make up for losses in China due to the lockdowns imposed by Covid.

While LVMH did experience a 20% drop in growth during the first nine months of the year in Asia, as the world’s second largest economy doubled down on its zero-COV policy in the region.

In spite of this, Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said he remained cautiously optimistic about the future of Chinese business.

The group’s earnings presentation included a statement by Mr Arnault that said: “We have every reason to be confident, indeed optimistic, about China.”

As an example of what they could expect in the future, he pointed to their Macau stores as an example. “Business is back, the Chinese are buying again,” he told me.

The brands that belong to LVMH include Tiffany’s, Christian Dior, Sephora, Hennessy, and Moët.

Louis Vuitton’s designer label performed exceptionally well on the market. This is the first time that its revenue has exceeded $21.7 billion. In a new collaboration, the Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama, who is known for the colourful dots on her art, has recently been working with the label.

The earnings of LVMH are regarded as a bellwether of the market’s performance in the luxury sector.

Overall, Bain and Company believes that personal luxury goods spending will increase in the near future.

As a result of a decline in global economic conditions, the personal luxury market is expected to see an increase of about 3-8% next year, even as a result of the downturn in global economic conditions, according to a report from the consulting firm.

The leadership of LVMH underwent a change earlier this month. Arnault appointed his daughter to lead Dior, one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world. During her tenure as Louis Vuitton’s chief executive, Delphine Arnault, 47, replaced Pietro Beccari.

Among Mr Arnault’s children, all five hold management positions at the group’s brands.

SEE ALSO:

Adani Group Invests In Azerbaijan’s Petrochem And Mining

U.S. Economy Grew At A 2.9% Rate Last Quarter, Despite A Slowdown

Dotdash Meredith Cuts 7% Of Staff At People And InStyle
Related Topics:
Continue Reading