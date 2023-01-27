Connect with us

Business

Is Starbucks' Stock Still On The Rise?
Advertisement

Business

Sales At LVMH Soar Despite China Losses

Business

Adani Group Invests In Azerbaijan's Petrochem And Mining

Business News

State-Run Banks Announce Higher Interest Rates For Loans

Business News

U.S. Economy Grew At A 2.9% Rate Last Quarter, Despite A Slowdown

Business News

Southwest Airlines Lost $200 Million Again After The Holiday Season

Business

Dotdash Meredith Cuts 7% Of Staff At People And InStyle

Business

Southwest Airlines Forecasts Lingering Losses During The Holiday Season

Business

Revenue For Alaska Air Surpasses 2019 Levels By 10%

Business

IBM Cuts 3,900 Jobs, Misses Cash Goal

Business

Comcast Adds 5 million Peacock subscribers in Q4

Business

Thailand's Baht Drops Ahead of a Central Bank Policy Rate Decision

Business

Getting Cash for My Business From ROC Funding Group

Business

UAE’s Hotdesk Expands In Europe By buying Spain's YADO

Tech Business

User Discovers '$42 Professional Plan' For ChatGPT

Automotive Business

Tesla Invests $3.6 Billion To Expand 2 Factories In Nevada

News Business

Pink Line Monorail Project Is 95% Complete And Will Open In The Near Future

Tech Business

Twitter US HQ & UK Office Face Litigation Over Unpaid Rent

Business

Globally, 3M Will Eliminate About 2,500 Manufacturing Jobs

Business

Boston Will Be Lego's Americas Headquarters In 2026

Business

Is Starbucks’ Stock Still On The Rise?

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Is Starbucks' Stock Still On The Rise?

(CTN News) – Starbucks stock has grown by 31% over the last six months, and at its current price of around $107 per share, we believe it is appropriately priced.

In the last six months, SBUX stock rose from $82 to $107, outperforming broader indices, while the S&P Index remained flat.

The name recognition of Starbucks is clearly an advantage. Due to its strong digital sales, the company recovered quickly from its pandemic setback.

Starbucks is well positioned in the coffee business as it enables repeat purchases, which makes it lucrative. The company’s stock is expected to stay at current levels for the foreseeable future.

In spite of an 11% increase in revenue year-over-year (Y-O-Y), Starbucks saw lower earnings. In FY’22, operating margins were 14.3% down from 16.8% in FY’21 due to higher labor and commodity costs.

As a result, its GAAP earnings per share declined by 20% year over year. As a result of ongoing pandemic restrictions in the country, where has more than 6,000 locations, Starbucks transactions fell by a staggering 22% year-over-year in FY’22.

In spite of this, the restaurant chain has experienced strong growth in its core U.S. market, which has helped to offset declines caused by Covid in China.

Starbucks continues its relentless global expansion. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company opened 763 new stores, bringing its global store count to over 35,700. By 2030, the company anticipates having 55,000 locations worldwide.

Is the brand able to continue to grow since it is already ubiquitous? There is a possibility that the company’s management is overly optimistic about its long-term expansion prospects.

For fiscal year 2023, Starbucks’ revenues are expected to be $36.1 billion, up 12% from last year. We now forecast earnings per share to come in at $3.45. Based on these changes, we have revised our Starbucks valuation to $103 per share. This would be in line with the current market valuation.

Starbucks anticipates 9% growth in U.S. comparable sales in 2023. As China eases its COVID restrictions, it anticipates a rebound in sales.

Furthermore, Starbucks plans to increase its global store count by approximately 7% as a result of growth in its international markets.

As a whole, the company expects revenue to rise by 10% to 12% in FY 2023, despite expected foreign exchange losses of three percentage points.

By FY 2023, the company expects earnings per share to increase by 15% to 20% due to sales growth and margin expansion.

Comparing its performance with its peers is helpful. Take a look at how Starbucks’ peers perform on the metrics that matter. Peer comparisons also provide useful comparisons across industries.

SEE ALSO:

Adani Group Invests In Azerbaijan’s Petrochem And Mining

Sales At LVMH Soar Despite China Losses

State-Run Banks Announce Higher Interest Rates For Loans
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins