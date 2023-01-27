Adani Group Invests In Azerbaijan’s Petrochem And Mining

(CTN News) – Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, one of the world’s two largest ports-to-energy conglomerates, is eyeing petrochemical and mining projects in Azerbaijan as a means of expanding its business beyond Indian shores.

According to a statement issued by the office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adani met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting occurred last week in Davos. “It was said that the parties discussed the attractiveness of Azerbaijan for foreign direct investment, the growth and development of the country’s economy, the potential for collaboration with the Adani Group in the petrochemical, mining, and metallurgical industries, as well as other areas that were mutually beneficial,” the statement said.

As part of its diversification strategy, Adani has expanded rapidly in recent years. As a result, the company has expanded beyond ports and coal mining to include airports, data centers, cement, and green energy, among others.

First-generation entrepreneur Adani founded the Adani Group in 1988 as a trading company.

With its interests now spanning real estate, ports, airports, power generation, green energy, cement, coal, and FMCG, the Group is a truly global organization.

No doubt, Gautam Adani’s company has extensive experience in port management, transport, and transportation. In India as well as around the world, this experience has been invaluable.

Azerbaijan has made direct investments in these fields in a number of nations, according to a government statement.

It was agreed that both parties would conduct reciprocal delegation visits and hold comprehensive discussions on future collaboration in order to work closely together in the future.”

There was discussion between the two sides regarding the fact that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the East-West and North-South transport corridors, as well as one of the largest logistics hubs for transport, and that potential avenues of cooperation could be explored within these sectors.

As part of the East-West transportation corridor, it is noteworthy that the Middle Corridor via Azerbaijan has significant significance.

For the revival of the ancient Silk Road today, I believe that the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor is essential. It is also known as the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor.

Through Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea and Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, the route travels toward China via rail and road.

What Adani Group owns?

The Group’s diverse businesses include port management, electric power generation and transmission, renewable energy, mining, airport operations, natural gas, food processing and infrastructure. Adani Group employs over 100,000 people worldwide.

