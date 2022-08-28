Real Estate Transactions in the North Allegheny Area

Duke Enterprises Inc. Real Estate sold property at 6187 William Flynn Highway to Dewey Homes & Invest Properties LLC for $580,000.

John Schaefer sold property at 127 Rana Lane to John Donald Signor Jr. and Cathie Lou Signor for $299,900.

Patricia Masterino sold property at 121 Bellefield Court to Michael Haberman for $325,000.

David Sollami sold property at 120 Player Lane to Bryan Overton and Lisa Pan for $840,000.

NVR Inc. sold property at 107 Lindana Ct to 8 Murray 8 LLC for $582,000.

Leslie Road Assoc. LLC sold property at Dana Drive to NVR Inc. for $280,000.

NVR Inc. sold property at 158 Dama Drive to Eun Kyung Shin and Kangho Suh for $42,360.

MWS Properties LLC sold property at 422 Colton Real Estate. to Melanie Walker for $135,000.

A property at 3270 Windstream Drive was sold for $227,500 to LL Holdings LLC by Marie Orlando.

Benjamin Opp purchased 3259 Oaknoll Road from Robert Kopert Jr. for $375,000.

EK Restate Fund I LLC purchased 3801 Greenfield Road from Jeremy McClintock for $375,000.

Jeffrey and Willow Moskyok purchased 4065 Circle Drive from Vicki Lynn Ferguson for $580,000.

The property at 5156 Amaretto Drive was sold for $600,000 to Robert and Isolina Pendergast by Christina Varrasso.

Adam Rekaise sold property at 2354 Sylmar Drive to Shannon Courson for $102,250.

Lianhua Qu sold property at 1533 King Charles Drive to Clayton Albert and Terra Cook for $380,000.

Chad Spencer sold property at 1603 Forest Ridge Drive to Matthew and Amanda Scanlon for $448,000.

Tracy Garde sold property at 1622 Brandtview Drive to Courtney Kuhn for $325,000.

Patrick McTighe sold property at 3 Spring St. Real Estate Ext. to William McTighe for $70,000.

Tyler Nowakowski sold property at 45 Greeley Ave. to QZ Funding LLC for $57,000.

Grant Watkiss sold property at 116 Cherry St. to Kyle Helal and Dawn Furman for $220,000.

For $381,640, Joseph Ielapi sold property at 47 S Balph Ave. to Nicholas John and Paige Lafountaine.

(CTN News) – Real Estate Walmar Ramos Perez and Pneyda Vasquez Avila Santos purchased 555 Dawson Ave. from RAAB Inc. for $190,000.

Shaler

Daniel Garcia sold property at 127 Loire Valley Drive to Nathan Rosswog and Melanie Yabs for $361,500.

Estate of Erwin Betz sold property at 404 Reetz St. to Kenneth Landman Jr. and Courtney Landman for $200,000.

West Deer

Ronald Plesh sold property at 808-812 Little Deer Crek Valley to Real Estate JAZO Properties III LLC for $350,000.

West View

The property at 223 Montclair Ave. was sold for $447,557 to Thomas Orr and Gwendolyn Mazzotta.

For $171,000, Anthony Marghella sold property at 125 Ridgewood Ave. to Dennis Vally and Amanda Collins.

