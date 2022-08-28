Connect with us

Business

Real Estate Transactions in the North Allegheny Area
Advertisement

Business

Federal Reserve Warns Over 40-Year-High Inflation Rate, Says More Pain Coming

Business

Micro Focus To Be Acquired At 99% Premium By Open Text

Business

What Is the Best Platform for Copy Trading?

Business

Banana Split; Happy National Banana Split Day!

Business

Dollar General Ups Sales Forecast as Inflation-hit Americans Spend

Business

Amazon Shuts Down Hybrid Virtual, In-Home Care.

Business

Top 5 Countries for IT Outsourcing in Eastern Europe: 2022 Market Research

Business

Peloton To Sell Gear And Apparel Via Amazon As CEO Retools Strategy

Business

California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

Business

McDonald's Confirms Chicken Big Mac Launch in US

Business

Kogan Dumps Dividends, Cuts Staff To Increase Profits

Business

5 Top Trends in the Business Insurance Industry

Business

Liron Katlan - Business Shaming: How To Fight Back?

Business

MGM China To Inject $594 Million Into Macau Unit to Re-tender For Casino License

Business

Trade Show Vendors Gift Socks to Entice Customers in 2022

Business

Get a $255 Payday Loan with Same Day Approval from GreenDayOnline!

Business

Government Say 5-Cent Increase for Instant Noodles Too Much

Business

Newmark Group Tokyo Lists its Top 6 Investment Portfolio Secrets

Business

Wells Fargo Rolls Out 0% APR for Credit Card Customers

Business

Real Estate Transactions in the North Allegheny Area

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

Real Estate Transactions in the North Allegheny Area

Bellevue

(CTN News) – Real Estate Walmar Ramos Perez and Pneyda Vasquez Avila Santos purchased 555 Dawson Ave. from RAAB Inc. for $190,000.

For $381,640, Joseph Ielapi sold property at 47 S Balph Ave. to Nicholas John and Paige Lafountaine.

Etna

Grant Watkiss sold property at 116 Cherry St. to Kyle Helal and Dawn Furman for $220,000.

Tyler Nowakowski sold property at 45 Greeley Ave. to QZ Funding LLC for $57,000.

Patrick McTighe sold property at 3 Spring St. Real Estate Ext. to William McTighe for $70,000.

Franklin Park

Tracy Garde sold property at 1622 Brandtview Drive to Courtney Kuhn for $325,000.

Chad Spencer sold property at 1603 Forest Ridge Drive to Matthew and Amanda Scanlon for $448,000.

Lianhua Qu sold property at 1533 King Charles Drive to Clayton Albert and Terra Cook for $380,000.

Adam Rekaise sold property at 2354 Sylmar Drive to Shannon Courson for $102,250.

Hampton

The property at 5156 Amaretto Drive was sold for $600,000 to Robert and Isolina Pendergast by Christina Varrasso.

Jeffrey and Willow Moskyok purchased 4065 Circle Drive from Vicki Lynn Ferguson for $580,000.

EK Restate Fund I LLC purchased 3801 Greenfield Road from Jeremy McClintock for $375,000.

Benjamin Opp purchased 3259 Oaknoll Road from Robert Kopert Jr. for $375,000.

A property at 3270 Windstream Drive was sold for $227,500 to LL Holdings LLC by Marie Orlando.

Millvale

MWS Properties LLC sold property at 422 Colton Real Estate. to Melanie Walker for $135,000.

Ohio

NVR Inc. sold property at 158 Dama Drive to Eun Kyung Shin and Kangho Suh for $42,360.

Leslie Road Assoc. LLC sold property at Dana Drive to NVR Inc. for $280,000.

NVR Inc. sold property at 107 Lindana Ct to 8 Murray 8 LLC for $582,000.

David Sollami sold property at 120 Player Lane to Bryan Overton and Lisa Pan for $840,000.

Richland

Patricia Masterino sold property at 121 Bellefield Court to Michael Haberman for $325,000.

John Schaefer sold property at 127 Rana Lane to John Donald Signor Jr. and Cathie Lou Signor for $299,900.

Duke Enterprises Inc. Real Estate sold property at 6187 William Flynn Highway to Dewey Homes & Invest Properties LLC for $580,000.

Shaler

Daniel Garcia sold property at 127 Loire Valley Drive to Nathan Rosswog and Melanie Yabs for $361,500.

Estate of Erwin Betz sold property at 404 Reetz St. to Kenneth Landman Jr. and Courtney Landman for $200,000.

West Deer

Ronald Plesh sold property at 808-812 Little Deer Crek Valley to Real Estate JAZO Properties III LLC for $350,000.

West View

The property at 223 Montclair Ave. was sold for $447,557 to Thomas Orr and Gwendolyn Mazzotta.

For $171,000, Anthony Marghella sold property at 125 Ridgewood Ave. to Dennis Vally and Amanda Collins.

What are the 4 types of property in real estate?

What are the 3 types of real estate?

SEE Also:

Pakistan Appeals to the World For Help Amid Floods Devastation, As Floods Death Toll Reaches 1,000

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #185 Daily Song For August 28, 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today August 28, 2022: 100% Working
Related Topics:
Continue Reading