Pakistan Appeals to the World For Help Amid Floods Devastation, As Floods Death Toll Reaches 1,000

(CTN News) – A total of 1,000 people have been killed by floods caused by the rains, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday night.

As a result of rains and floods since June 14, 1,033 people have died and 1,527 have been injured, according to NDMA data.

Floods have ravaged Pakistan

119 people have died and 71 have been injured in the last 24 hours.

One death was reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), four from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 76 from Sindh.

According to data compiled from across Pakistan, 3,451.5km of road have been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 shops have been destroyed.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed, of which 662,446 have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been destroyed completely. In addition, 719,558 livestock have been killed.

Pakistan has been hit by floods in 110 districts, 72 of which have been declared calamities.

According to the NDMA’s latest sit report, 5,773,063 people have been affected by the flooding.

While the data in today’s report is based on confirmed figures, its estimates show that more than 33 million people have been affected by the floods.

A total of 51,275 people have been rescued, while 498,442 have been relocated to relief camps, according to the authority.

This year, Pakistan received 388.7mm of rain, which is more than its 30-year average of 134mm. An increase of 190.07% over the average.

Pakistan appeals to the world for flood help amid the devastation

Further international assistance is being sought after floods ravaged Pakistan.

According to a Geo News report, the US, UK, UAE and others have contributed to a monsoon disaster appeal, but more funds are needed.

Salman Sufi said more than 1,000 people have died and millions have been displaced since June.

Pakistan’s government is doing everything in its power to assist its citizens.



Rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province burst their banks, causing powerful flash floods in the northwest of the country.

“Our hard-earned house started sinking before our eyes,” Junaid Khan, 23, told AFP. On the side of the road, we watched our dream house sink.

Thousand of people have been displaced from their homes in Sindh, in the southeast of the country.

“Pakistan has been struggling with economic issues, but now, as we were about to overcome them, the monsoon disaster struck,” he said.

Many development projects had rerouted funding to affected people, he said.

No food has come here’

Every village we drove through across Sindh had displaced people.

In the province, the destruction has yet to be fully understood, but on the ground, the people describe it as the worst disaster they’ve ever experienced.

In Pakistan, flooding is not uncommon, but these rains were different. They were unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Local officials described them as “floods of biblical proportions”.

An absolute epitome of courage and true spirit of bravery shown by #AlkhidmatVolunteers while rescuing a terrified soul from this dreadful flood in Swat, KPK.#AlkhidmatFloodRelief #FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/SwHUE6qIy2 — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) August 26, 2022

For kilometers, all that’s visible are treetops near the city of Larkana, where thousands of mud homes have submerged under water.

Under the menacing water, thatched roofs peek out from below the water.

There is a wide range of needs among survivors. We visit a village where the people are in desperate need of food.

Another says they have their grains but need money for other needs.

We visit a place where many children have contracted waterborne diseases. Scores run towards a mobile truck that pulls over. In the long queue, children carry other children.

A 12-year-old girl and her baby sister haven’t eaten for a day, according to her. Despite the lack of food, my sister has been vomiting, and I hope they can help her.”

