Thailand Sets Ambitious 2027 Goal to Reduce Road Fatalities

Thailand has set an ambitious goal to reduce road fatalities by almost two-thirds within five years in the Kingdom. Still, it acknowledges that a lack of public cooperation could derail the effort.

On Wednesday, Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the goal in a speech he delivered at a seminar in Bangkok entitled “New Decade, New Normal, Safe Driving Is Priority.”

Individuals and organizations with outstanding contributions to road safety were recognized at the forum with 49 awards.

Gen Prayut said there was an opportunity to exchange views on how traffic accidents could be reduced during the event.

A 20-year national strategy has made road safety a priority. The goal is to reduce traffic accidents to 12 fatalities per 100,000 by 2027 and achieve Vision Zero by 2050.

Vision Zero is a strategy first introduced in Sweden in the 1990s to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. It also creates safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.

Road Death Rate Thailand

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Thailand has the ninth highest rate of road fatalities globally, with 32.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Fifty-nine people aged 15-19 in Thailand are injured riding motorcycles daily on average. Deaths from speeding have risen by 4% recently, while fatalities connected to drink driving during holidays are also up.

As long as everyone plays their part, reaching Vision Zero in Thailand by 2050 shouldn’t be a problem, Gen Prayut said.

“I’m well aware of the problem and how to solve it. But it won’t be 100% effective without public cooperation,” he said.

In Bangkok and other provinces, road safety organizations play a key role in reducing road accident risks, Gen Prayut noted.

Ensuring traffic safety

In his opinion, maintaining the quality of roads and infrastructure and enforcing laws related to public transport and private cars are crucial in ensuring traffic safety in Thailand.

According to the prime minister, other innovations, such as a driver database and technology enhancing safety, could also be implemented to reduce traffic accidents.

He said a concrete plan must be drawn up to make roads safer.

In Thailand, most motorcycle accidents occur when riders do not wear helmets or drive while intoxicated.

Initially, Gen. Prayut said he wanted to seek the public’s cooperation before enforcing the traffic law. It is not my place to criticize people, but it is my duty to remind them [of the need to prevent road accidents].