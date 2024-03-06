Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

(CTN News) – It appears that the Monroeville Convention Center will not be closing after all.

In Monroeville, officials announced Tuesday afternoon that Hobby Lobby and Pittsburgh-based Oxford Development, which owns the convention center, have “mutually agreed to terminate their lease agreement.”

According to that agreement, announced in mid-February, the convention center’s lease would have ended on June 1 in order to make way for Hobby Lobby.

According to Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock, the move was unexpected by the city’s officials.

Organizers of summer expos such as Steel City Con and the Pittsburgh Gaming Expo were also caught off guard, sending them scrambling for new venues.

Monroeville issued a news release on Tuesday informing the public that local officials, state officials, Allegheny County officials, and the local tourism bureau collaborated on a transition plan for the convention center.

As a result of implementing this plan, the Monroeville Convention Center will be able to operate as a long-term community asset, either through a new community- or government-based ownership structure or through a government-backed lease, according to the release. We are in the process of forming the plan.”

A meeting with Oxford officials was attended by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, state legislators, and Allegheny County officials on Feb. 21. The government leaders informed Oxford that the possible closure of the convention center would negatively affect Monroeville’s economy.

I would like to extend my gratitude to Hobby Lobby and Oxford on behalf of myself and the residents of Monroeville. “I would also like to recognize the efforts of state, county, and local officials who worked together to save the Convention Center and ensure today’s announcement,” Gresock concluded.

The telephone numbers for Hobby Lobby and Oxford were not immediately available.

As the state representative for West Mifflin, Nick Pisciottano, D-West Mifflin, stated, “This process illustrates how leaders should lead in our region.” As the state representative for West Mifflin, Nick Pisciottano, D-West Mifflin, stated, “Rather than making public statements to place blame on our elected officials, they collaborated to resolve the problem.”

SEE ALSO:

Despite Gold’s Highs, Wall Street Thinks It Has Further To Go