Connect with us

Business

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close
Advertisement

Business

Global Geopolitical Uncertainty Pushes Gold and Bitcoin to Record Highs

Business

Target Launches a Paid Membership Program To Generate New Revenue

Business

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $69,000 For The First Time In History

Business

Macy's 'Is Melting Away': Investor Brings $6.6 Billion Bid

Business

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

Business

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge

Business

Amazon's AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion

Business

Bitcoin ETF Mania Fuels BlackRock And Fidelity's Growth

Business

Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces

Business

Bitcoin's New Mania Has a Lot To Do With 'Simply Not Enough' Supply

Business

A Nationwide AT&T Outage Is Being Investigated By The NY AG

Business

Bitcoin Closes Out The Most Positive Month Since 2020, Topping $61,000

Business

NatWest Shares Will Be Marketed To The Public By The UK Government

Business

AI Race Sees Alibaba Cloud Announce Massive Price Cuts

Business

The Urgency Of Clearing Credit Card Debt: Why Taking Action Now Is Essential

Business

China's Ultra-Cheap Online Shopping Platform Temu Losing its Luster

Business

$45 Million Settlement In Walmart's Weighted Grocery Class Action

Business

Thrasio, A Leading Amazon Aggregator, Files For Bankruptcy

Business

TJX's Holiday Sales Rose 13%, Topping Earnings Estimates

Business

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

(CTN News) – It appears that the Monroeville Convention Center will not be closing after all.

In Monroeville, officials announced Tuesday afternoon that Hobby Lobby and Pittsburgh-based Oxford Development, which owns the convention center, have “mutually agreed to terminate their lease agreement.”

According to that agreement, announced in mid-February, the convention center’s lease would have ended on June 1 in order to make way for Hobby Lobby.

According to Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock, the move was unexpected by the city’s officials.

Organizers of summer expos such as Steel City Con and the Pittsburgh Gaming Expo were also caught off guard, sending them scrambling for new venues.

Monroeville issued a news release on Tuesday informing the public that local officials, state officials, Allegheny County officials, and the local tourism bureau collaborated on a transition plan for the convention center.

As a result of implementing this plan, the Monroeville Convention Center will be able to operate as a long-term community asset, either through a new community- or government-based ownership structure or through a government-backed lease, according to the release. We are in the process of forming the plan.”

A meeting with Oxford officials was attended by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, state legislators, and Allegheny County officials on Feb. 21. The government leaders informed Oxford that the possible closure of the convention center would negatively affect Monroeville’s economy.

I would like to extend my gratitude to Hobby Lobby and Oxford on behalf of myself and the residents of Monroeville. “I would also like to recognize the efforts of state, county, and local officials who worked together to save the Convention Center and ensure today’s announcement,” Gresock concluded.

The telephone numbers for Hobby Lobby and Oxford were not immediately available.

As the state representative for West Mifflin, Nick Pisciottano, D-West Mifflin, stated, “This process illustrates how leaders should lead in our region.” As the state representative for West Mifflin, Nick Pisciottano, D-West Mifflin, stated, “Rather than making public statements to place blame on our elected officials, they collaborated to resolve the problem.”

SEE ALSO:

Despite Gold’s Highs, Wall Street Thinks It Has Further To Go

Target Launches a Paid Membership Program To Generate New Revenue

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $69,000 For The First Time In History
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies