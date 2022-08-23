Connect with us

Business

Kogan Dumps Dividends, Cuts Staff To Increase Profits
Advertisement

Business

MGM China To Inject $594 Million Into Macau Unit to Re-tender For Casino License

Business

Liron Katlan - Business Shaming: How To Fight Back?

Business

Trade Show Vendors Gift Socks to Entice Customers in 2022

Business

Get a $255 Payday Loan with Same Day Approval from GreenDayOnline!

Business

Government Say 5-Cent Increase for Instant Noodles Too Much

Business

Newmark Group Tokyo Lists its Top 6 Investment Portfolio Secrets

Business

Wells Fargo Rolls Out 0% APR for Credit Card Customers

Business

In October, The $1.9B Forrestfield-Airport Rail Link Will Be Completed

Business

Business, Trends, Size, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast 2022 for HRS for Nonprofit Organizations

Business

Walmart Reaches Streaming Deal With Paramount+

Business

Petrobras Signs Contract To Construct P-80 Platform In Bzios Field

Business

A Share Of Usiminas Has Been Acquired By BlackRock

Business

MUJI Store Has A Limited Sneaky! Tasty And Surprising, Rich Matcha Cake Is Very Popular.

Business

Indian Stock Market King Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62

Business

As Amazon Does, YouTube Might Soon Sell Individual Streaming Subscriptions

Business

Invest in Luxembourg Investment Fund

Business

Real Madrid And FC Barcelona File A Trademark Application For Metaverse Activities

Business

U.S. Yields Fall, Gold Gains On Track For Weekly Increase

Business

This $4.5 Million Kalorama House Is On The Market

Business

Kogan Dumps Dividends, Cuts Staff To Increase Profits

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Kogan Dumps Dividends, Cuts Staff To Increase Profits

CTN NEWS –  Kogan.com founder and chief executive Ruslan Kogan will not pay a final dividend to preserve cash and is cutting staff numbers as he looks to further slash costs and product ranges this year to return to profitability.

The e-commerce and marketplace player declined to provide any 2023 guidance.

But Mr. Kogan said the business was aiming to return to positive operating leverage after cutting costs and underperforming product ranges, which had led to adjusted earnings bouncing back in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Kogan Annual net profit ($m)

In July, unaudited accounts showed adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.5 million, with operating costs further reduced by 19.3 percent year-on-year.

Kogan had largely pre-released its full-year 2022 results in late July when it flagged gross sales were virtually flat at $1.18 billion in the year. Shares in the retailer plunged 5.3 percent to $3.58 in early trade on Tuesday.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $718.5 million, which only includes revenue from Kogan Retail and commissions from marketplace sellers.

Underlying EBITDA fell 69 percent to $19.1 million in the year. Full-year gross profit fell 10.3 percent to $184 million.

Mr. Kogan noted the business was caught with too much inventory in 2022 but was able to recover profitability in the second half of this year. A $3.8 million profit in 2021 was followed by a $36.2 million loss in 2022.

At a glance | Kogan

Table with 4 columns and 5 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 5.
Revenue ($m) 718.5 780.7 −8.0
Pre-tax profit ($m) -42.7 11.3 −477.9
Net profit ($m) -35.5 3.5 −1103.7
Final dividend (¢) nil nil
Date dividend payable n/a

The company sources furniture and homewares from more than 100 factories, mainly in Asia, and has more than 200,000 individual products in its range.

They noted that “Australian online sales penetration is back to the pre-COVID run-rate, suggesting no structural acceleration from COVID”. The exception was food, which was still tracking ahead, they said.

Related CTN News:

MGM China To Inject $594 Million Into Macau Unit to Re-tender For Casino License

Liron Katlan – Business Shaming: How To Fight Back?

Trade Show Vendors Gift Socks to Entice Customers in 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading