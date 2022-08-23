Connect with us

McDonald's Confirms Chicken Big Mac Launch in US

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

19 mins ago

on

CTN NEWS-
Chicken-lovers, brace yourselves, as McDonald’s has confirmed that the Chicken Big Mac will be launching in the US.

In the US, Maccies fans can now try the control ‘sersial burger after a successful trial in the UK.McDonald’s said it is always working to offer its fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love.

“With two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings together for the perfect bite.Later this month, the burger will only be available in select Miami restaurants.

“While not everything we test makes it onto our US menus, we’ll use this time to collect feedback from customers and crews so we can offer more delicious options in the future,” the company stated.

The McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, said: “We have some great global equity opportunities with McNuggets and McHicken, but we also have some equity opportunities with McCrispy and McSpicy.

“One person wrote: “I tried this many years ago at a McDonald’s in Aruba, it was called the Chicken Mac. Wasn’t very good.”According to another, “we already have it in the UK, 6/10.”

While, a third person pointed out: “McDonald’s sells chicken Big Macs in Europe, Latin America & the Middle East. It’s good, except when they sub Mayo for MAC sauce!! You can’t have a Big Mac without the MAC sauce!!!”

As someone else commented: “This already exists. In Mauritius, I had it at a McDonald’s. It was absolutely delicious!”.

While I was in Bahrain, I had a chicken Big Mac at McD’s when I was there.”It was a bit out of left field for someone to suggest a fish fillet Big Mac which was a bit out of the box.

Let’s talk about it then. Replace the Big Mac buns with three McChicken patties and you have yourself a McChicken burger. A chicken and a beef and a beef and a chicken.”

McDonald’s features a full-service hospitality center with tourist information, discounted attraction tickets, and an arcade with more than 100 arcade games where customers can win ‘big prizes’.

McDonald’s is known primarily for its food, so in addition to keeping customers entertained, the restaurant offers more than its classic McNuggets and Big Macs.

