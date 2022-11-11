KFC Apologizes For Its App Alert Urging Kristallnacht Orders

(CTN NEWS) – KFC has issued an apology for unintentionally sending an automated push notification to its app users in Germany asking them to place an order for meals to mark the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” when Nazis persecuted Jews in Austria and Germany.

The message, sent out on Wednesday when Jewish organizations are warning of an increase in antisemitism, drew criticism from the public.

In screenshots posted online, the app warning read, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Enjoy some extra creamy cheese with your fried chicken. At KFCheese now!”

KFC Germany stated that the statement was “unplanned, insensitive, and unacceptable and that they were sorry for this.”

“We use a semi-automated content production procedure connected to national holiday calendars. A non-approved notification was communicated in this case because our internal review process was not properly followed”, the KFC company said in a statement on Thursday.

Adding that “we understand and appreciate the seriousness and history of this day, and are committed to equity, inclusion, and belonging for all,”

The chicken business says it has stopped app messaging and is examining its rules to prevent future notifications of this nature.

Jewish organizations expressed outrage after learning of the message, with Dalia Grinfeld, the Anti-Defamation League’s associate director for European affairs, tweeting in German:

“How wrong can you be on Reich pogrom night, @KFCDeutschland (@kfc)? Disgrace to you!”

The warning was issued on November 9, the anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogroms in Germany and Austria, which resulted in at least 91 deaths and 7,500 Jewish businesses being trashed by Nazis, including many common Germans.

According to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, they also destroyed more than 1,400 synagogues. The occasion is more formally referred to as Reich Pogrom Night in Germany.

In a campaign dubbed #ItStartedWithWords to commemorate the day, Holocaust survivors from all around the world issued a warning against the resurgence of antisemitism.

Jewish organizations claim there has been an increase in attacks, acts of bigotry, and hate speech.

Adidas, a German sportswear company, and others with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and Nike with NBA player Kyrie Irving are just a few of the brands that have lately severed connections with celebrities due to antisemitic remarks.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Dollar Slides, CPI Data Suggests US Fed Could Slow Pace Of Interest Rate hikes

San Diego’s Topgolf Plans To Open Two New Locations

Unprofitable Amazon Businesses Will Be Reviewed As Part Of a Cost-Cutting Initiative