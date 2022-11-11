San Diego’s Topgolf Plans To Open Two New Locations

(CTN News) – A new location for Topgolf Plans technology-enabled venue experience is being proposed in Sorrento Valley and East Harbor Island in San Diego.

With Topgolf’s venue experience, players take part in point-scoring games in outdoor hitting bays equipped with Toptracer ball-tracking technology.

A player earns points for the distance, height, speed, and more of the ball during a match. Along with its game play, Topgolf Plans also offers specialty menu items such as its signature nachos, top-shelf drinks, family-friendly programs, and other services.

“We have been working toward bringing Topgolf Plans to San Diego for a long time, and it is encouraging to see us making progress towards that goal,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway.

While the project is still in its infancy, we are excited by the potential to provide even more play to the citizens of San Diego.”

There are current plans for Topgolf Plans to redevelop the Carroll Canyon Golf Center in Sorrento Valley, replacing it with a three-level venue equipped with Topgolf’s latest technology throughout its 80+ lanes.

East Harbor Island redevelopment efforts could be kicked off by a Topgolf venue that will span three stories and house over 100 hitting bays.

“Topgolf is growing exponentially and continues to bring modern golf to cities across the country and around the world,” said Chip Brewer, President and CEO of Topgolf Plans Callaway Brands, which is Topgolf’s parent company. The San Diego area has been the proud home of Topgolf Callaway Brands for more than 40 years, and we are delighted to welcome Topgolf to our community.”

You can follow @Topgolf on social media to stay up to date on the latest news about Topgolf’s opening in San Diego.

The Topgolf Plans Venues

Topgolf venues provide a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, live music, corporate and social event spaces, and more.

Over 20 million players are entertained by Topgolf Plans at 81 locations throughout the world each year. You can learn more about Top Golf or plan your visit by visiting topgolf.com.

SEE ALSO:

On Veterans Day 2022, Will Banks Be Open?