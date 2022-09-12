Gold Rate In Pakistan Today: 12 September 2022

(CTN News) _ At the moment, the gold rate in Pakistan is Rs. 12 September 2022 as of today. According to the price per tola, it is Rs. 145,000 and according to the price per gram, it is Rs. 124,400.

According to the current gold rate on the global market, you can easily check if the rate in Pakistan is in accordance with the rate on the global market.

Clearly, these rates are derived from the Sarafa markets and the market in Pakistan, and there is no doubt about that.

Please take a look at the following table for the current rate in Pakistan, for different Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, Sialkot, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Islamabad, and Gujranwala.

Here you will find the current price of 22 carat in Pakistan as well as the price of 24 carat in Pakistan in the table below.