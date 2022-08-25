California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

Electric vehicles will be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent by 2026, 51 percent by 2028, 68 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2035.

(CTN News) – The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The California Air Resource Board will vote to implement the measure on Thursday, with board member Daniel Sperling telling CNN that he is “99.9 percent” confident that it will pass.

“This is monumental,” Sperling added. “This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last 30 years. It’s important not just for California, but it’s important for the country and the world.”After signing the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest environmental investment in American history, President Biden announced the news.

After Biden announced the IRA allocation, Rolling Stone’s Jeff Goodell noted it was just one of many steps towards preventing a global climate catastrophe: “Let’s not wonder if this bill is ambitious enough to halt climate catastrophe.” No.

There is no cast for a broken leg, and then you are back to normal after six weeks. Climate crisis has no ‘fix’.”

Another step towards combating climate change has been taken by California by banning gas-powered cars. On Wednesday, activists cheered. In a tweet, Bill McKibben asked, “Will a new gas car have any resale value?”

According to the New York Times, five other states will adopt the new regulation next year. The country’s car market would be restricted by almost a third.

Having the nation’s largest state on board certainly helps. In the world, California is the only government that mandates zero-emission cars, according to former head of the EPA’s transportation emissions program, Margo Ore told the Times.

