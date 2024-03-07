Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows From BlackRock
Advertisement

Business

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

Business

Global Geopolitical Uncertainty Pushes Gold and Bitcoin to Record Highs

Business

Target Launches a Paid Membership Program To Generate New Revenue

Business

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $69,000 For The First Time In History

Business

Macy's 'Is Melting Away': Investor Brings $6.6 Billion Bid

Business

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

Business

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge

Business

Amazon's AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion

Business

Bitcoin ETF Mania Fuels BlackRock And Fidelity's Growth

Business

Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces

Business

Bitcoin's New Mania Has a Lot To Do With 'Simply Not Enough' Supply

Business

A Nationwide AT&T Outage Is Being Investigated By The NY AG

Business

Bitcoin Closes Out The Most Positive Month Since 2020, Topping $61,000

Business

NatWest Shares Will Be Marketed To The Public By The UK Government

Business

AI Race Sees Alibaba Cloud Announce Massive Price Cuts

Business

The Urgency Of Clearing Credit Card Debt: Why Taking Action Now Is Essential

Business

China's Ultra-Cheap Online Shopping Platform Temu Losing its Luster

Business

$45 Million Settlement In Walmart's Weighted Grocery Class Action

Business

Thrasio, A Leading Amazon Aggregator, Files For Bankruptcy

Business

Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows From BlackRock

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows From BlackRock

(CTN News) – iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that was launched by BlackRock, had a net inflow of US$788 million on March 5 and purchased 12,000 new bitcoins, setting a new daily record.

Bitcoin’s steep drop in price after setting a new all-time price record in April seemed to have triggered the addition of the new currency.

According to data from BitMEX, BlackRock and Fidelity are the two largest firms in the ETF sector, with combined assets under management (AUM) of over US$19 billion, The Block reported.

The number of managed by cryptocurrency investment products around the world is estimated at more than one million, which represents approximately 5% of the circulating supply of the cryptocurrency asset at the present time.

According to The Block, the majority of these assets are held in U.S. spot and futures ETFs, with Europe and Canada being the second and third largest markets, respectively, for these assets.

As is apparent from the recent influx of investments into Bitcoin ETFs,

Particularly in the United States, there has been a shift in the role of cryptocurrency in price discovery, which reflects the growing acceptance of the cryptocurrency by traditional investors.

According to data compiled by CoinGecko, the price was trading around US$67,000 at the time of writing. In Eastern Time (ET), the price has rebounded from yesterday’s drop to around US$60,000, which CoinGecko reported had been a record low for Bitcoin.

SEE ALSO:

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

Global Geopolitical Uncertainty Pushes Gold and Bitcoin to Record Highs

Target Launches a Paid Membership Program To Generate New Revenue
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies