5 Effective Ways to Promote Your Service Business

Coming up with a revolutionary product or service is only half the battle! Knowing how to launch & promote is the other significant half of the equation. Gone are the days when businesses had restricted channels to advertise or market their products. Today, with the advent of market-breaking technologies, the possibilities are endless.

As you read this piece, brands are constantly transforming their sales & marketing efforts. In a time where companies are on a constant lookout for unique techniques to promote and sell, we have jotted down five proven ways that may help you promote and take your service-selling business to a whole new level.

Boost Reachability With Webinars:

A webinar is one of the most effective ways to educate your audience, build credibility, generate quality leads and garner testimonials. Often businesses offer client-specific products and services. Brands can enhance the awareness of their offerings, illustrate how their solution is different from the competitors and why the audience should choose them, all in an appealing manner through a webinar.

In simpler terms, you can position yourself as an expert in the field and make sales without selling hard! With the right content and design, entrepreneurs can create amazing webinars that showcase problems, provide solutions & deliver value to the customer without overwhelming them. Register people, provide them quality information, promote your services & generate leads, all with a comprehensive webinar.

Employ Professional Templates In Your Meetings:

Gone are the days when PowerPoint presentations were limited to a company’s board meetings. Today, brands are leveraging PowerPoint presentations to engage, persuade and influence the audience at multiple sales and marketing touchpoints. Companies are using professional-grade and aesthetic slides templates as primary communication mediums with clients and potential stakeholders.

Entrepreneurs can multiply audience engagement and promote their products and service effectively with an ideal presentation template. You can easily employ a story-first approach, project numbers comprehensively, and woo your audience during product pitches, investor meets, and crowdfunding events.

Leverage Persuasive Infographics:

Wherever there is a story to tell or an idea to showcase, infographics are salutary to woo the reader and magnify their understanding. There is no denying that the human brain loves to soak up visuals. Studies have found that the human brain takes a mere 13 milliseconds to comprehend a visual. Brands can use infographics to inform, engage and persuade their audience. If done correctly, you can leverage infographics to tell an engaging story, promoting your services and products.

Brands of all scales can leverage the potential of infographics. Innovative marketers and design specialists can churn out data-driven infographics to foster a charming storytelling experience for the audience. You can seamlessly spread brand awareness, highlight important data and make the audience remember you. Plus, infographics are easy to share as well and have the tendency to go viral. Therefore, create captivating infographics to summarize information efficiently and bring aesthetic value to your product or service.

Run an Email Campaign:

When it comes to delivering personalized content, improving sales, and ensuring regular engagement with your audience, email marketing has proven itself a pivotal strategy for an exorbitant number of brands. According to a Hubspot report, over 59% of marketers confirmed email marketing as their primary source of ROI. The methodology is not only economic and cost-effective, but it also allows you to create and deliver personalized content in the inbox of your targeted audience.

Not just that, email marketing is easy to measure too. Brands can seamlessly monitor the efficacy of their email campaigns. You may monitor KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) such as bounce, delivery, click-through, open, unsubscribe, and several others. Thus, email marketing allows you to tweak your campaign, see what’s working with your audience and engage them better.

Stay Active On Social Media, Always:

Social media has evolved over the years from being a mere networking platform into a powerful marketing tool. Today, brands are already leveraging popular social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn & Pinterest to showcase and promote their services. With more than 4 billion users across the world, an average user spends over 2 hours a day on social media platforms.

If achieved right, your social media presence can be revolutionary for your business. Brands can grow the reach exponentially, attract significant traffic to the website, and foster loyal relationships with the audience, respectively. Businesses can churn out customized, audience-centric content, help the audience relate better to the relevant products and let the brand’s personality shine.

Wrapping It Up:

The success of marketing efforts is dictated by the uniqueness of offerings and a brand’s ability to communicate that quality to the respective target market. One should remember that there is no single strategy that can guarantee success when it comes to promoting. It’s a lot of trial and error. The above methods can help you get the ball rolling in the right direction.

