BBC Presenter Accused of Paying 17-Year-old for Explicit Photographs

The BBC in the United Kingdom suspended a male presenter on Sunday after an allegation that one of its top presenters paid a teen thousands of pounds to pose for sexually explicit images beginning when she was 17 years old.

The station stated that it initially learned of a complaint in May, but that further claims of a different type were brought to it on Thursday, and that it had notified “external authorities.”

The Metropolitan Police in London stated that it had received initial contact from the BBC but that no formal referral or allegation had been made. “We will need more information before deciding what further action should be taken,” it stated in a statement.

The BBC described the situation as “complex and fast moving,” and said it was “working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps.”

“We can also confirm that a male member of staff has been suspended,” the statement read.

The statement stated that “it is critical that these matters are handled fairly and with care,” but did not elaborate on the claims.

According to the young person’s mother, the unknown male presenter paid the teen more than 35,000 pounds ($45,000) over three years for the photographs, according to the Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims.

According to the mother, the money was used to fuel the teenager’s crystal meth habit.

According to the Sun, the family complained to the station on May 19, but the presenter was not immediately removed from the air, despite the fact that they had not demanded remuneration for their story.

Earlier on Sunday, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer met with the broadcaster’s director general, Tim Davie, to discuss the claims, which she called as “deeply concerning.”

“(Davie) has assured me that the BBC is investigating quickly and sensitively,” she tweeted.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations, it is critical that the BBC be given the time it needs to conduct its investigation, establish the facts, and take appropriate action.”

The BBC, which is supported by a licence fee given by every television viewer, stated that it “takes any allegations seriously” and has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.”

“We have been clear that if – at any point – new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up,” the statement stated.

Piers Morgan says BBC presenter claim is a ‘scandal that will rock Britain

Meanwhile, former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan commented on the recent discovery that an anonymous BBC presenter allegedly paid a youngster for sexually explicit photographs.

According to Piers Morgan, the current revelations regarding an anonymous BBC personality will be a “scandal that will rock Britain.” It follows recent reports that a broadcaster’s host is under investigation after reportedly paying a teen for sexually graphic photographs.

BBC broadcasters Jeremy Vine and Rylan Clark have both taken to Twitter to deny being the accused. Piers Morgan has responded to the allegations by offering his own thoughts on social media.

“This is a huge scoop and a massive scandal that will rock Britain,” the star wrote.

The 58-year-old added an image of The Sun newspaper’s top page splash reporting the claims to his post. Piers presently conducts a TalkTV show and writes a column for The Sun.

According to the BBC, the well-known presenter will not be on air in the coming days, and the company is investigating the claims.

“Once, he sent £5,000 in one single sum. The money was given in exchange for sexually graphic images of my child, according to the mother, who spoke to The Sun.

It is also stated that the concerned recipient’s family approached the BBC on May 19, and the mother claims she pleaded with the station to “stop sending cash.”