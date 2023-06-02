900 Kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine Bound for Australia Seized

Authorities have apprehended six drug smugglers and seized over 900 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Thailand. Narcotics suppression officials believe the drug were destined for Australia.

According to Mr. Wichai Chaimongkhon, secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board (NCB), the seizure was the climax of a four-month operation that began with an intelligence report from the National Security Council (NSC).

The NSC had learnt that transnational drug traffickers were employing medium-sized trawlers to carry a tonne of methamphetamine and heroin to a huge liner in the middle of the Gulf. The delivery occurred in foreign waters, far from Thai law enforcement.

According to Mr Wichai, the NCB formed a special task team in collaboration with the Naval Special Warfare Command or SEALs that spent four months monitoring the suspected traffickers’ actions.

On Tuesday the Bangkok Post reported, team members on a stakeout in Rayong observed a trawler crew loading empty stainless steel barrels, fuel, and food. A white pickup vehicle arrived at 8.45 p.m. that night, and the crew loaded numerous big fertiliser sacks aboard the trawler before it left the dock.

The squad began tracking the boat and eventually caught up with it around 20 nautical miles from shore, south of Koh Samet in Rayong province.

Six individuals were apprehended, and 909 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine were recovered, Mr Wichai said at a press conference on Thursday at the NCB offices in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area.

Following that, authorities searched seven places, five in Rayong and two in Bangkok. They seized one fishing boat, six automobiles, two motorcycles, bank account passbooks, ATM cards, and other items worth at least 5.2 million baht during the search.

Officers also searched a rented house in Rayong that was being used as a narcotics storage facility. There were numerous empty fertiliser sacks discovered there.

During their interrogation, the suspects admitted to smuggling the cocaine from Bangkok to the fishing vessel in Rayong. A bag of ketamine for the crew’s personal use was also discovered on board.

According to one of the suspects, the boat owner, the recovered drugs were ready to be loaded onto a huge ship bound for Australia.

Mr. Wichai stated that the NCB would expand its investigation in order to seize the assets of all those involved in the smuggling enterprise.

Thailand’s Methamphetamine Epidemic

Thailand has severe rules and regulations in place governing the possession, use, and trafficking of illegal narcotics such as methamphetamine. Methamphetamine, sometimes known as meth or yaba, is categorised as a Category 1 narcotic under Thailand’s Narcotics Act.

Possession, distribution, manufacturing, or trafficking of methamphetamine is a serious offence in Thailand and can result in harsh punishments such as long prison sentences and large fines. The exact sentence varies depending on the amount of drugs involved and the facts of the case. Thai authorities have adopted strict anti-drug trafficking measures, and law enforcement agencies are actively working to intercept drug-related activity.

Thailand has also established rehabilitation programmes to help people who are addicted to drugs. These programmes try to assist individuals overcome substance misuse disorders by providing support, therapy, and education.

It is important to remember that rules and regulations might change over time, therefore it is critical to check up-to-date and official sources, as well as legal specialists, for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Drug Addiction Rampant in Thailand

Drug misuse is a major problem in Thailand, with methamphetamine being one of the most often consumed narcotics. Because of its broad availability and inexpensive cost, methamphetamine, often known as yaba or “crazy drug,” has been a major source of concern for Thai authorities.

The Thai government has put in place a number of measures to combat drug misuse and its attendant consequences. Law enforcement activities to disrupt drug trafficking networks, educational programmes to raise awareness about the risks of drug misuse, and the construction of rehabilitation centres to provide treatment and support for persons battling with addiction are all part of these efforts.

On several occasions, the Thai government has launched a “war on drugs” campaign, which has included cracking down on drug trafficking and targeting drug traffickers. However, these efforts have come under fire for suspected human rights violations and extrajudicial killings.

Thailand has increasingly recognised the necessity of a public health strategy to addressing drug addiction in recent years. This has resulted in a focus on increasing access to treatment and harm reduction programmes. Methadone clinics and other medication-assisted treatment programmes have been established to help people who are addicted to opioids.

It is important to note that drug abuse is a complicated issue that is influenced by a variety of factors, including social, economic, and individual circumstances. In Thailand, efforts to combat drug misuse include a combination of law enforcement, prevention, treatment, and social services.