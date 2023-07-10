Putin Warns Ukraine’s Entrance to NATO Could Lead to World War III

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, warned that handing over ‘cluster bombs’ to Kiev and Ukraine’s entrance to NATO could lead to World War III.

Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram on Saturday that if a war breaks out, President Biden will be held accountable.

“The US has promised to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs and speaks of Ukraine joining NATO, the implementation of which would result in the outbreak of World War III,” Medvedev warned.

According to a senior Russian official close to President Putin, Joe Biden just decided to launch a “nuclear Armageddon” to take half of humanity to the next world.

“Joe Biden shamelessly left Afghanistan, and then wrecked the European economy to cover up the heavy defeat,” Medvedev continued.

By supplying Ukraine with modern weapons, the US has launched a deadly war against Russia that could result in the total annihilation of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s quest for fast-track NATO membership, according to Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov, is “rather a propaganda move.”

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would almost certainly lead to World War Three,” Venediktov warned.

The entrance of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation will be debated at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in the following days.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently acknowledged on CNN that the US intends to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs, and NATO is aware of the decision.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 under the guise of a “special military operation” to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, resulting in the current conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Republican opposition to Senator Lindsey Graham’s proposal for a Senate resolution in support of Ukraine’s accession to NATO is growing.

In a tweet on Friday, the South Carolina Republican stated that he would be “working with Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to pass a resolution urging the admission of Ukraine into NATO,” prompting others to express fear that the proposal could contribute to the world entering World War III.

“The best way to prevent future wars and promote peace is to create security guarantees that make aggressor nations think twice before starting wars,” Graham stated on Twitter. “Ukrainian NATO membership is critical to Europe’s and the world’s future security.” “I believe an overwhelming majority of Senators support this proposal.”

I will be working with Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to pass a resolution urging the admission of Ukraine into NATO. The best way to prevent future wars and promote peace is to create security guarantees that make aggressor nations think twice before starting wars.… Advertisement — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 7, 2023

Some Republicans, particularly those who support former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly stated that he could stop the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of negotiating, were outraged by Graham’s idea.

“This is madness,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted. “Everyone in Washington should be urging peace and putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.” Not bringing the world to the verge of war. The Ukraine conflict is destabilising Europe and altering global economics. This is not supported by the United States.”

“Absolutely not,” Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tweeted. “This is exactly wrong – as always – and could very well lead to war with Russia, which no one wants.”

“I’m sure Lindsey Graham knows this, but this would mean American troops on the ground in Ukraine,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. “The American people will not stand by and watch our troops die in another country’s war.”

“Why is Sen. Lindsey Graham so obsessed with the idea of WWIII?” asked conservative analyst Carmine Sabia. “If Ukraine joined NATO, WWIII would begin on that day.”

Warmonger Lindsey Graham wants to expand NATO to encompass Ukraine, ensuring a perpetual proxy conflict with Russia,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted. “I’m sure the [sic] military industrial complex is salivating at the unlimited funds his resolution would pour into their coffers.” Boooo!! “End the never-ending wars!!”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg laid out a fresh path for Ukraine to join the strategic military alliance on Friday.

Stoltenberg also promised more rapid support for Ukraine, while emphasising that the agreement does not require the United States or any other NATO member to defend Ukraine by attacking Russia.

However, the ongoing war poses significant obstacles to Ukraine joining NATO in the foreseeable future, as Article 5 of the NATO treaty would force NATO members to defend Ukraine by fighting Russia if it became a member.

While Graham has been a vocal backer of Trump, his view on the Ukraine conflict has put him at odds with the former president and many of his MAGA followers.

When Trump took the stage at a rally in Graham’s home state last Saturday, the crowd booed him. Graham’s support for sending military help to Ukraine was then blamed for the outburst, according to some.

Graham also undoubtedly enraged Trump fans by complimenting President Joe Biden in an extra tweet on Friday for his controversial commitment to supply Ukraine cluster bombs, a decision that has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

“I support and appreciate the Biden Administration sending cluster munitions to Ukraine,” Graham said in a tweet. “We must provide the Ukrainians with the tools they need to evict the Russian invaders.”