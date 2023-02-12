Amsterdam’s Red Light District Will Bans Cannabis on the Street

(CTN News) – Some have cautioned that legalization creates a dangerous route to crime and degradation while Thailand has become a cannabis-free-for-all.

Legislators’ supporters have cited locations where marijuana has been legal for years without turning into Sodom and Gomorrah, including various US states and Amsterdam.

However, as of late, officials in Amsterdam have made plans to outlaw cannabis smoking on the streets of the city’s red-light district starting in mid-May. This action is part of a larger campaign to combat crime and anti-social behaviour.

Although not exactly a beacon of virtue, the red light district is a well-liked tourist attraction and is renowned for its legal brothels.

Police have called the region a “square kilometer of sorrow” because of an increase in urban crime and what authorities have called anti-social behaviour.

Coffee shops can sell marijuana in the Netherlands if they adhere to rigorous regulations.

However, it is prohibited to produce, sell, or possess more than five grammes of the substance.

Dutch officials released a statement outlining the decision to prohibit cannabis smoking in public in Amsterdam because it affects the city, even though it has become a key component of Thailand’s tourist strategy.

“Mass tourism and drug and alcohol misuse on the streets have locals furious. Street vendors draw tourists as well, which fuels crime and instability.

The warning indicates that roadways are growing riskier, especially at night. Therefore, they are limiting cannabis use and prohibiting it on public highways.

The authorities warn that they may expand similar limitations to coffee shop patios if they do not have the intended impact.

Thailand today views marijuana considerably more laxly than Amsterdam did in the past.

Even though the substance was legalised in June, almost any rules have been implemented, and attempts to rein down its unchecked use have been greeted with political wrangling.

Cannabis decriminalization was advocated for by the Bhumjaithai Party, led by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and at first glance it seemed to be a significant electoral victory.

The Thai public has, however, strongly reacted to the proliferation of stores and vendors on every street corner and the widespread use of marijuana in public.

Hardliners have demanded the recriminalization of marijuana and opposed any regulatory measures that would only be a partial solution.

They are probably profiting politically from the opposition to marijuana and the parties that favoured legalisation.

These political parties’ resistance to legal marijuana will only grow due to Amsterdam’s decision to prohibit cannabis due to increased crime.

More in: Cannabis