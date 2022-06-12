34.6 C
Bangkok
Ukraine War

Zelenskyy Claims Russia Suffers 32,000 Casualties Of War

By Salman Ahmad
Must read

(CTN News) – According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine becoming an EU member would strengthen both the country and the union.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader, who had earlier in the day met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said he was watching Russian news reports to find out who in Kherson and Melitopol was accepting Russian passports

“A few collaborators and members of their entourage.”

The street battles in Sievierodonetsk continue fiercely, and Zelenskyy is proud of the Ukrainian defenders who have held back the Russians for weeks.

“Remember how Russia hoped to seize all of the Donbas in the beginning of May?” he asked in his nightly video address.

It’s the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding.”

The Russians have suffered heavy losses, he said.

“For what? What have you gained from this, Russia?”

