Pakistan’s Gold Price Drops By Rs500 Per Tola

By Arsi Mughal
0
11
(CTN News) – On Friday, following a continuous drop in the gold price throughout the week, the price dropped again by Rs500 per tola, bringing it down to Rs4,500 per tola for the week.

Approximately 140,000 rupees for the yellow metal have been settled according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association (ASSJA). Meanwhile, the price of gold declined by Rs439 and closed at Rs120,370 per 10 grams, a decrease of Rs449…

Gold closed the previous day at Rs140,900 with a decrease of Rs1,500 per tola as compared to a day earlier.

The price of gold decreased by $8 on the international market, settling at $1,840 an ounce, to end the day at $1,840.

Silver prices in the domestic market also decreased by Rs30, closing at Rs1,540 per tola, a decrease of Rs30. Today, it declined by Rs25.72 to settle at Rs1,320.30 per 10 grams, a loss of Rs25.72.

