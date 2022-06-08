28.5 C
German FM Annalena Baerbock Cuts Pakistan Trip Short After Positive COVID Test

By Salman Ahmad
(CTN News) – The German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Pakistan earlier today, has shortened her visit after she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“After lunch today, Annalena Baerbock had a positive screening test,” Germany’s ministry of foreign affairs confirmed the report.

After lunch, the foreign minister noticed that she had lost her sense of taste, so she was tested for the virus.

The official Twitter handle of the ministry reports that Annalena Baerbock tests herself for the virus regularly. She tested negative for the virus this morning.

Having tested positive for the virus, Annalena Baerbock has canceled all further dates of the tour, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey, according to the ministry.

When she arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier in the day, she was warmly welcomed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, and other senior officials.

As part of the event, the German foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari planted a sapling in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

