Amelia Bambridge Drowning Death in Cambodia Confirmed
The provincial police chief earlier said the autopsy would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Amelia Bambridge's family. 

An autopsy has determined that a British backpacker Amelia Bambridge whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared had died from drowning, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province said on Friday.

Kuoch Chamroeun said the body of Amelia Bambridge was examined at the main hospital in Sihanoukville. Her body was taken their after being found Thursday in the Gulf of Thailand.

The 21-year-old disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of Oct 23 on the island of Koh Rong. Her body was discovered by fishermen about 100 kilometres away.

The provincial police chief earlier said the autopsy would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Amelia Bambridge’s family.

Family Speculated She Might have been Abducted

Before the body was found, Bambridge’s family had speculated that she might have been abducted or become lost in the heavy jungle in Koh Rong’s interior, but Cambodian officials had leaned toward the theory that she had drowned because her bag with money and a cellphone was found on a rock near the edge of the ocean.

The victim’s brother, Harry Bambridge, viewed the body Thursday and in a message posted on his Facebook page confirmed it was his sister.

Kuoch Chamrouen said the Bambridge family and the British embassy had told Preah Sihanouk authorities that they wished to take the body to Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, and then have it sent to Britain.

The governor said he did not oppose the request and the body would be released.

Source: The Associated Press

