Thailand Lifts Alcohol Ban for Some Restaurants and Eateries

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has lifted the alcohol ban for restaurants and eateries in Bangkok, Krabi, Phangnga, and Phuket for when the country reopens on Monday.

The CCSA on Friday said that it has approved key changes to the covid-19 zoning. This will drastically cut the number of dark-red provinces from 23 to seven.

The seven provinces that will continue to be the dark-red zones are Chanthaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla, the CCSA added.

Bangkok, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket have been designated as “blue zones. The blue zones are new tourist-oriented areas with no restrictions for alcohol consumption, starting Monday, November 1, 2021.

The CCSA said gatherings will be limited to 50 people in the dark-red zones, 200 in the red zones, 500 in the orange zones and 1,000 in the yellow zones. There will be no gathering restrictions in the blue zones.

Eateries can open until 10 pm in the dark-red zones, while the closing hour was set at 11 pm for restaurants in the red zones. Alcohol sales and consumption will remain banned in the dark-red, red and orange zones. Alcohol will be allowed in yellow and blue zones.

Cooperation throughout Thailand

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Prime Minister said he needed the cooperation of all parties to ensure the country’s reopening on Monday is a success. He said mandatory quarantine would be conditionally lifted for arrivals by air from specified countries. However, quarantine would remain for arrivals by land and sea.

He said the government would gradually reopen checkpoints for border trade. Buyers and sellers will be allowed to deliver goods via no-contact areas. Gen Prayut also instructed health officials to be ready to respond in the event of any Covid-19 outbreaks after the country reopens.

The government of Thailand has also placed an order for the anti-viral Covid treatment drug molnupiravir and favipiravir so that the country would have a supply for quick administration if required.

He also assured that the government would prevent an excessive influx of foreign visitors.

Gen Prayut also asked anti-government demonstrators to cooperate by protecting the national image and to please avoid any action that would discourage visitors from coming to Thailand.

Source: Bangkok Post