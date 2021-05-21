Chiang Rai Province Imposes Travel Restrictions from Dark Red Zones

Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai Province has imposed travel restrictions on people coming from 4 dark red zone provinces. The restrictions apply to Dark Red zone provinces; Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan. The order is effective Friday May 21, 2021.

Under the order, issued by Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Pratsakul, all arrivals from these four provinces will have to show their COVID-free certificate, to prove that they have been cleared of the disease with a RT PCR or Antigen Rapid Test not more than 72 hours before their arrival in Chiang Rai province.

Travellers must also show the proof that they have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Travellers who do not have either of the two certificates will be subjected to 14 days in local quarantine, or less if they stay in the province for less than the mandatory isolation period.

This travel restriction also applies to residents of Chiang Rai who arrive from the Dark Red zones. Violators of this restriction can face a maximum fine of 20,000 baht for breaching of the Communicable Disease Act.

A committee spokesperson told CTN News that the new travel restriction is necessary for public safety and to prevent arrivals from challenging the officials tasked with enforcing this restriction.

As of Wednesday Chiang Rai province has recorded six new covid-19 infections. The new covid cases have brought the total in the province to 539, including 412 locally infected. However 472 have already recovered and 63 others are still being treated in hospital. The provincial death toll is 4.

Covid-19 Lockdowns in Northeastern Thailand

Meanwhile, in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, three villages in Han Huey Sai sub-district of Prathai district have been closed off, by the order of the provincial communicable disease committee, from yesterday until June 2nd, to control the spread of the disease.

12 people in the district have been found to be infected with COVID-19, reportedly originating from a person who returned from a visit to Lat Krabang district in Samut Prakan, one of the four Deep Red provinces, between May 4th and 6th.

Health officials have been keeping a close watch on cluster infections linked to the Jao Sua factory. So far, 60 people have contracted the disease and health officials have screened 81% of about 800 workers there.

This northeastern province has logged 844 infections, of which 621 have recovered. 215 others are still being treated in hospitals. The death toll is 8.