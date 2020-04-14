Connect with us

News News Video

60 Year-old Burmese Man Sets Himself of Fire After Losing His Job
Advertisement

News Opinion

Social Media Anger Over Communist China Grows in Thailand

News News Asia News Video

Taiwan Health Officials Report No New Cases of Virus from Wuhan

Chiang Rai News News

Seven Groups of People Can Travel During the Curfew in Chiang Rai

News

Thailand's Health Officials Reported 34 New Coronavirus Cases

Crime & Legal Northen Thailand

U.S DEA and Thailand Take Down Drug Trafficking Networks

Chiang Rai News News

Summer Storm Hits Chiang Rai Causing Wide Spread Power Outages

Health News

Thai Health Officials Report 28 New Coronavirus Infections on Monday

News News Video

Muslim Patient Jumps to His Death on Last Day of Covid-19 Quarantine

News

Provincial Governors Ordered to Prevent Songkran Parties

News

60 Year-old Burmese Man Sets Himself of Fire After Losing His Job

Published

2 hours ago

on

60 Year-old Burmese Man Sets Himself of Fire near a pond

Police said a 60 year-old man from Myanmar committed suicide by setting himself on fire in central after losing his job. Officers from the Don Chedi Police Station in Suphanburi province found the charred body near a holding pond.

The holding pond was located about 60 meters from Nong Son village where the unnamed victim lived, the Nation reports.

The man had suffered severe burns to the head, torso and limbs. Police found a gallon-container of fuel and a lighter about 30 meters from the body.The wife of the victim said that he had worked in a gristmill and lived in Thailand for the past 20 years. But when he turned 60, the mill had stopped hiring him.He then became stressed and depressed. After seeing that her husband was missing from their bed this morning, the wife went out to search for him and found his body shortly after.

Forensics team examines man body after he set himself on fire

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement