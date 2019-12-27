VIDEO: Woman Motorcyclist Injured by Exploding Manhole Cover

An exploding manhole cover from a Telecommunication tunnel that blew off has severely injured a woman motorcyclist in northern Thailand. The explosion consequently occurred in the northern city of Lampang about 1.35pm.

Miss Ratee-anothai Lomwandee, 21, was passing over the manhole cover on her motorcycle as it exploded.

CCTV camera footage showed the woman and her bike being blown up into the air. Even more when she landed back on the road another motorcycle ran over her unconscious body.

Ms Ratee-anothai suffered a five-centimeter-long cut on her chin; a broken nose and cheekbone; and also extensive bruising to her body.

According to Thai media the iron manhole cover, provided access to TOT Telecommunication cables. The tunnel was flooded with hot water immediately after the explosion.

Lampang governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said he had ordered an immediate investigation. Samples of water were consequently collected from the tunnel for testing.

Motorcyclist blown into the air by exploding manhole cover