The Thailand Meteorological Department reported yesterday that high-pressure remains static, causing the North and the Northeast to remain cold. Cold weather temperatures ranging from 13-15 °C with morning fog will remain.

It will be cold to every cold on mountaintops with minimum temperatures ranging from 3-14 °C. Caution should be exercised when driving through fog, especially in northern Thailand.

The cold weather has attracted many visitors to Chiang Rai’s Phu Chai Fa mountain. Cold weather revelers flock to the mountain top to see the sea of mist in the early morning. The also come to experience the very low temperatures, camping in tents at the peak summit.

Meanwhile, the Easterly winds prevail over the Gulf and South bringing thundershowers to the lower South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cold weather with fog in the morning, lows of 13-20 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 3-12 degrees on hilltops with frost in some areas.

Northeastern region: Cold weather with fog in the morning, lows 16-20 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-14 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows 21-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40 per cent of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, high s30-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 30 per cent of the area; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 31-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy and fog in the morning; lows o24-25 degrees, highs 34-36 degrees Celsius.