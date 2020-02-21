Used Car Dealer and Entire Family Commit Suicide Over Debt Burden

A deeply indebted used-car sales dealer and his entire family, (including their dogs) have been found dead from an apparent suicide. The were found asphyxiated with a lit charcoal stove in their room.

On Friday Police were called to the house in tambon Chom Thong in Phitsanulok after relatives found the families bodies. There were five dead people in a bedroom in the house, and six dogs. A still-warm charcoal stove was found inside the room.

They were identified as Kanthaphon Paenwong, owner of Kanthaphon Auto car tent; his mother Sunisa Paenwong; his elder sister Suthiporn Paenwpong; and his wife Yodkhwan Paenwong and their 13-year-old son Rachatha.

Notes found on suicide victims cell phone

Police said the suicide notes were about money the family had to pay to remain in business. They had tried everything they could, but to no avail. They were at a deadlock.

Kanthapong reportedly had a debt of over 10 million baht.

A source said it appeared the five family members took tranquilizer pills and placed a lit charcoal stove inside the bedroom.

According to the Bangkok Post a relative told police he had been in contact with the family around 11pm on Wednesday. Since then he had been unable to raise them.

They became worried and on Friday he and other relatives went to the house, and found the door was locked. He asked his nephew to climb in through a window and open the door. Inside, all the rooms were open, except one bedroom, which was locked.

The relative said they forced open the door and found the family, and also their dogs, dead inside.