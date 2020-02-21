Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Used Car Dealer and Entire Family Commit Suicide Over Debt Burden
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Firefighters Create Firebreaks to Stop Forest Fire in Northeastern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Red Alert for Hazardous Levels of PM2.5 Fine Dust in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Pollution Control Warns of Dangerous PM2.5 Levels in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Grandparents and 2 Year-old Grandson Killed in Three Vehicle Collision

Northen Thailand

Chiang Mai Man Claims He Was Attacked and Robbed by Foreigners

Northen Thailand

Thai Monk Arrested and Disrobed for Calling in Bomb Scare

Northen Thailand

Woman Killed by Speeding Driver in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

13 Year-old Boy Killed after Being Shot in the Head with Homemade Gun

News Video Northen Thailand

Man Has his Foot Blown Off By Landmine in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

Used Car Dealer and Entire Family Commit Suicide Over Debt Burden

Published

2 hours ago

on

Familt commits suicide

A deeply indebted used-car sales dealer and his entire family, (including their dogs) have been found dead from an apparent suicide. The were found asphyxiated with a lit charcoal stove in their room.

On Friday Police were called to the house in tambon Chom Thong in Phitsanulok after relatives found the families bodies. There were five dead people in a bedroom in the house, and six dogs. A still-warm charcoal stove was found inside the room.

They were identified as Kanthaphon Paenwong, owner of Kanthaphon Auto car tent; his mother Sunisa Paenwong; his elder sister Suthiporn Paenwpong; and his wife Yodkhwan Paenwong and their 13-year-old son Rachatha.

Notes found on suicide victims cell phone

cell phone texts

Two notes, dated Feb 12 and 16, were found in a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims of the apparent suicide.

Police said the suicide notes were about money the family had to pay to remain in business. They had tried everything they could, but to no avail. They were at a deadlock.

Kanthapong reportedly had a debt of over 10 million baht.

A source said it appeared the five family members took tranquilizer pills and placed a lit charcoal stove inside the bedroom.

According to the Bangkok Post a relative told police he had been in contact with the family around 11pm on Wednesday. Since then he had been unable to raise them.

They became worried and on Friday he and other relatives went to the house, and found the door was locked. He asked his nephew to climb in through a window and open the door. Inside, all the rooms were open, except one bedroom, which was locked.

The relative said they forced open the door and found the family, and also their dogs, dead inside.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: