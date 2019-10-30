Police Investigation chief Found Hanged in Northeastern Thailand

A police investigation chief has been found hanged at his residence in the northeastern province of Buri Ram on Wednesday. Pol Lt Col Supasit Somsri, 48, used the cord from an iron to hang himself from the railing of a staircase.

Police Capt Naphat Sutthithanakul, deputy investigation chief said he believed stress from work, debts or a family problem might have driven him suicide.

The officer was believed to have died at least 4-5 days before his death was reported, said a doctor. There were no traces of a struggle, and no bruises were visible on his body.

Pol Lt Col Supasit had recently divorced from his wife and was living alone at the residence, the Bangkok Post reported.

The younger sister of his divorced wife, said she had not seen her former brother-in-law since about two weeks. Saying the relationship with her sister ended a few months ago. However, her sister told her that she met him last Saturday to talk about financial support for their children.

Police said his body would be taken to a local hospital for a postmortem examination.