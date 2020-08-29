Myanmar Workers Arrested for Illegal Entry to Northern Thailand

Over 50 Myanmar migrant workers have been arrested by immigration officers for illegal entry to lower northern Thailand. The surge of COVID-19 infections in Myanmar has also prompted Thailand to tighten border control measures.

Border patrol police unit in Mae Sot district of Tak province napped the illegal migrants cramming inside a house on the bank of the Moei River. They carried no travel documents in apparent attempt to seek jobs in Thailand.

Mae Sot is the main gateway for land transport linking with Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. The Myanmar government ordered closures of schools nationwide as the number of cases rose. The epicenter of the outbreak is Rakhine State, about 500 kilometers from Yangon, where lockdown and curfew have been in place.

Tighter Covid-19 Security At Thailand’s Northern Borders

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered tightened security along the northern borders. Above all to prevent illegal immigration. Furthermore he ordered strict health checks on people arriving through official crossings.

Permanent secretary Chatchai Phromlert said he orders had been issued to the governors of 10 province bordering Myanmar. The provinces are Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Chumphon, Tak and Ranong.

A new surge of Covid-19 has been reported in Myanmar, where 580 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since Aug 16. Most cases were in Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal.

The state capital, Sittwe, has also been locked down, Mr Chatchai said.

Mr Chatchai said officials in the 10 provinces had been ordered to block illegal migration through natural border crossings. Even more to enforce disease control measures on visitors at official crossings.