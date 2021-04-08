Connect with us

Northen Thailand

Monk in Northern Thailand Rescued After Being Trapped in Flooded Cave
Advertisement

Northen Thailand

Mekong Navy Patrol Seized 365 Kilogram of Crystal Meth From Laos

Northen Thailand

Rescue Workers Struggle to Help Monk Trapped Inside Flooded Cave

Northen Thailand

Thailand Warned Over Possible Airstrikes Along Northern Border

Northen Thailand

Thousands of Homes Damaged by Summer Storms in Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand

24 Year-old Man Arrested for Brutally Beating and Killing Dog

Northen Thailand

Thai Students Petition US to Apply “Magnitsky Act” Against Prime Minister

News Video Northen Thailand

Wildfires in Northern Thailand Causing a Dangerous Choking Smog

Northen Thailand

Northern Thailand Hit with Dangerous Levels of PM2.5 Dust Particles

Northen Thailand

Debris Falling from Fireworks Critically Injures 10 Year-Old Girl

Northen Thailand

Monk in Northern Thailand Rescued After Being Trapped in Flooded Cave

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Monk in Northern Thailand Rescued After Being Trapped in Flooded Cave

Rescuers in northern Thailand have successfully brought a monk to safely from a flooded cave in Phitsanulok on Wednesday. The rescue comes days after he was trapped by rising water after going inside to meditate.

The monk “Phra Ajarn Manas”,  46, was on a pilgrimage from another province and entered Phra Sai Ngam Cave in Noen Maprang district on Saturday. A rainstorm struck Phitsanulok in northern thailand on Sunday and continued through into Tuesday, flooding parts of the cave while he was inside.

A local rescue unit, Prasat Bun Sathan, announced his safe return to the world on its Facebook page.

Residents had told them on Tuesday that the monk was trapped inside the cave.  Rescuers went in looking for him but had to call off the operation after about an hour due to the rising water level.

Pictures on the unit’s Facebook page showed the monk on Wednesday, sitting inside the cave surrounded by rescue workers and having his blood pressure taken.

“At 11.30am we successfully rescued Phra Manas from the cave,” the post announced.

One of the rescuers confirmed in a phone call that the monk was out of the cave and getting first aid. Seventeen divers participated in the effort to find and free the monk.

Thailand made global headlines in 2018 with the high-profile rescue of 12 members of a youth football team and their coach from flooded Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers managed to rescue the boys and their coach from the cave.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS