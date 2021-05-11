Man Stuck and Killed by Lightening Blot in Northeastern Thailand

Authorities in Northeastern Thailand have reported a farmer was found dead after apparently struck down by a lightening bolt, in his rice field in Phon Sawan district of Nakhon Phanom Monday afternoon.

The dead body of Mr Kamol Praking, 49, was found by his wife Sukchai Torat, 48, in a field near Huay Hai village in tambon Ban Ko. Police, rescue workers from Phon Sawan Hospital rushed to the scene however the farmer was dead on arrival.

They said Mr Kamol was flat on his back near a farm hut. His body had marks similar to electrical burns from the lightening bolt. He was still in his farm clothes and not wearing a watch or any other metal objects.

His wife told police that her husband had left their home on a tractor to plow the field ahead of planting rice.

A bit later, she saw a lightening flash and heard a thunderous noise from the direction of the rice field. She told Thai media that when her husband hadn’t returned she went looking for him. Her husband was lying unconscious near the farm hut. She called other villagers to help, and then the police.

With the wet season approaching, many areas in this northeastern border province are being hit by lightening and thunderstorms.

Last week, about 100 homes in northeastern Thailand’s Pla Pak and That Phanom districts were damaged by the storms.

Agencies On Alert Lightening Storms And Flooding

Meanwhile, in order to swiftly help people affected by natural disasters, the Prime Minister has ordered related agencies to be on alert as the country is expected to see storms and potential flooding in this period.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered related agencies to be on alert and on standby to help villagers affected by natural disasters related to weather changes in this period.

According to the Meteorological Department, the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions of Thailand are forecast to see thunderstorms, heavy rains, and strong winds in some areas, including around 60% of the Greater Bangkok Area.

Villagers in these upper regions of Thailand are advised to be cautious of possible danger in these weather conditions, and to refrain from being in an open area during heavy rain, or near large trees, billboards or buildings which are not structurally intact.

Farmers are also encouraged to take measures to minimize damage to their crops.