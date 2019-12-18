Irrigation Officials Warn of Extremely Low Water Reserves

The Royal Irrigation Office has warned of extremely low water reserves water at major dams in Northeastern Thailand. Saying reserves will only be sufficient for consumption not agriculture.

Saksiri Yusuk, director of the irrigation office, said low reserved water were at the Ubon Ratana dam and the Chulabhorn dam. There was enough water for only consumption and ecosystem conservation.

He also said reserved water at the Lam Pao dam was at its normal level. Saying the dam could support all activities through to the next rainy season.

The Royal Irrigation Office consequently has deployed about 80 pumps to supply water for agriculture and consumption in five provinces. Namely Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Roi Et.

The support was helpful and local farmers already harvested their main-crop rice, Mr Saksiri said.

Mr Saksiri also urged people to minimize their water consumption regarding the low water supply.