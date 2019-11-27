Connect with us

Boy, 17 Killed in after Crashing His Motorcycle into a Sedan

Published

18 seconds ago

on

A 17-year-old ride a Big Bike motorcycle has died after colliding head on with a sedan in northern Thailand.The tragic accident happened on Chiang Mai – Mae On Road in San Kamphaeng District at around 7:40 a.m

Thanakrit Lawao, 17 a student at San Kamphaeng School was rushed to Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The woman in the sedan was taken to Lanna Hospital and was described as being seriously injured.

Police believe the cause of the accident was careless driving. However who was at fault is currently unknown and police are interviewing witnesses.

Photos from the scene would indicate that the sedan was pulling out when it was hit on the front right-hand side. The force of the impact would also indicate that the motorcycle was traveling at an extremely high speed.

Video since released shows that the motorbike crossed into the path of the oncoming sedan.  ChiangMaiOne reports that witnesses have confirmed that the 17-year-old boy was also at fault.

