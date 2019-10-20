Ambulance Crashes into Farm Vehicle in Northeastern Thailand

Police in Northeastern Thailand have reported two people have been injured after an ambulance has crashed into a farm vehicle. The two vehicles crashed in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred at about 5am when an ambulance from Khon Buri Hospital rammed into a farm truck as it turned onto the main road. The farm truck cut in front of the ambulance near an intersection on Khon Buri-Chok Chai road in tambon Krathok.

The ambulance was returning to Khon Buri Hospital after taking a patient to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district. The two vehicles were badly damaged.

Sakchai Chanpreecha, 24, the ambulance driver, and Choey Kloemkrathok, the farm truck driver, were seriously injured. Both were admitted to Khon Buri Hospital the Bangkok Post reported.

Man Jumps to His Death

Meanwhile, an unidentified Thai man died instantly after a fall from an eight-story building in Patong area of Phuket on Sunday morning.

Pol Col Anothai Jindamanee, the Patong police chief, said the man was aged about 25-30. Police were questioning witnesses and other people who were concerned to find the man’s identity and facts leading to his death, he said.

A South Korean man and a Thai diving instructor who came to his rescue drowned while diving in Phuket on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Ao Lah on the island in tambon Rawai of Muang district, said Pol Col Somkiat Sarasit

Police found no traces of a struggle on the bodies of the two men.

According to a police investigation, Sunghyun Cho, 37, and 39 others boarded the dive boat Chok Somboon to view coral reefs off Koh Racha Yai on Saturday morning.

The tourist was scuba diving diving with Pongsathorn Madnui, 34, an instructor with Island Tour Wander Co, who was diving along his side at the time.

While diving, the South Korean man experienced a shock and part of his compressed-air tank came loose. Mr Pongsathon rushed to help him, but both men collapsed while emerging to the surface. They were pulled onto the boat, which took them to shore. They were sent to Chalong Hospital by ambulance were doctors tried unsuccessfully to save their lives.

Man Killed While Camping

In Chiang Mai a man with bullet wounds was found dead at a forest campsite at Mae Wang district.

Initially found by a passerby, police attended the remote location, an hours walk from the nearest road around 6:30 p.m. The body of Mr. Yothin Dechachai Kaiwan, 37 was found outside his camp enclosure.

Police believe that Mr. Kaiwan may have been shot while he was sleeping. Furthermore police allege he then attempted to escape the camp before falling over and eventually dying. No firearm was found at the scene.

The motivation for the murder remains unknown with as a result police are also investigating.