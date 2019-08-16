Taxi Driver Sets Himself on Fire in Central Thailand

– A driver of an unlicensed taxi was severely burned after he apparently set himself on fire on Wednesday, police said.Somchai Banludee, 60, opened his car door and dropped onto the ground in flames. The inside the the taxi was engulfed in flames.

The taxi driver was rushed to Hospital in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district with 80 per cent of his body covered by burns.

Taxi drivers at the stand said Somchai used a decommissioned taxi to pick up passengers at the stand regularly.

The taxi driver allegedly complained of poor health, saying he wanted to die.

Police found a strong smell of petrol inside the taxi and believe the man set fire to himself.

His wife, Supasorn Singheng, 60, said Somchai was going to settle differences with some taxi drivers at the stand.

But taxi drivers at the stand said they had no conflicts with Somchai, the Nation reported.

They said his wife came to the stand to ask him to go home but Somchai refused. He locked the car door and threw his wallet to his wife and told her to take a taxi home.

“Do you want to die with me?” Somchai was heard shouting to his wife.

Fire Destroys Six Houses in Bangkok

Meanwhile, six wooden houses in a community in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district burned down early Thursday, police

No one was injured in the fire that started in the community on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 39 at 4.43am.

The community has many two-storey wooden houses next to each other. Access is through a narrow alley, making it difficult for the 10 fire engines to reach the fire.

Fire fighters had to connect their hoses from hydrants outside the soi,

It took half an hour to extinguish the fire, which destroyed six houses, according to Lt Col Supachai Phetchuay, an inspector with Wang Thong Lang police station.

Supachai added that police have yet to investigate the cause of the blaze.