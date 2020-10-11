Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand Sees Worst Flooding in 15 Years

Days of heavy rain and mountain runoff have caused a major canal to overflow and flood Pak Chong district in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Areas of Pak Chong district have seen the worst flooding in 15 years.

Heavy rain has triggered runoff from the national park mountains to flood roads, government offices, houses and farmland in 7 tambons in Pak Chong district.

Even worse still, runoff entered the Lam Takhong canal, causing it to burst its banks. The overflow sent a huge torrent through downtown Pak Chong. Water levels were recorded from 50cm to one meter.

Khao Yai National Park has been closed for the weekend because of the risk of more flooding and mudslides.

More than 200 households in tambons Nong Nam Daeng, Khanong Phra and Mu Si were affected by the inundation. It was the worst flooding in the district in 15 years, the Bangkok Post reported.

The flooding has also made Mittraparb Sai Kao Road (Nong Sarai-Pak Chong route) impassable for small vehicles. Markets, the Pak Chong district office, the police station, temples and hotels areas were inundated.

Emergency measures enacted by Nakhon Ratchasima governor

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai met with officials of various agencies at the Pak Chong district office on Saturday. Above all to map out measures to cope with the situation.

Authorities have set up five temporary shelters at Pak Chong Nana Hospital, Sanyalak School, Run-arun School, Sawang Witchathamsathan Pak Chong foundation and Tha Manao temple. Flat-bottomed boats have also been dispatched to help evacuate people in flood-hit areas.

At least 80 households in four villages were inundated in tambon Khanong Phra. With the average flood level over 50cm and the water still rising rising.

Governor Wichian Chantaranothai ordered flood relief packages, including drinking water, to be distributed. Local officials were also instructed to prepare a shelter in case it became necessary to evacuate people from their homes.

Other tambons in Pak Chong district were also hit by runoff from Khao Yai. Many houses in five villages of tambon Mu Si were awash. Flooding also put four local roads under water. In tambon Nong Nam Daeng, water flooded through 13 houses.

