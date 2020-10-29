Fuel Tanker Explodes after Collision in Northeastern Thailand

A fuel tanker carrying 40,000 liters of fuel crashed into an 18-wheel trailer truck and exploded in flames in northeastern Thailand. The explosion set fire to nearby buildings and vehicles and also injured many people.

The accident happened in Nong Ki district of Buri Ram Province about 12.30am on Thursday.

The collision happened at an intersection on Highway 24 (Chokchai-Det Udom). Both vehicles were engulfed in flames. Part of the tanker’s fuel load spilled out onto the road surface and into the sewer.

The burning fuel flowed into about 10 nearby shops and houses, and set fire to about 20 cars and motorcycles parked on the roadside. Terrified residents, shocked from their sleep, ran for their lives as a series of explosions rocked the area.

As steady rain fell, the burning fuel spread about one kilometer along the road and through the drains. People tried to put it out with tap water, but only spread the flames further.

As the chaos spread, more than 50 fire engines were rushed the scene the Bangkok Post reports. Ambulances ferried many injured people to hospital in northeastern Thailand’s Buri Ram.

The road was closed to traffic for a radius of five kilometres. Fire fighters took more than four hours to control the conflagration.

The drivers of both trucks fled their vehicles before the first explosion. They were among the many injured people rushed to hospital. Police said the tanker truck driver confessed he dozed off before the crash.

The oil company had to unload about 30,000 liters of fuel left in the tanker before emergency crews could begin clearing the intersection of the wreckage. Initial estimates put damage at many millions of baht.

Gas Pipeline explosion

Meanwhile, two elderly women have been killed and 52 people injured after a PTT gas pipeline explosion happened south of Bangkok on October 22nd. People ran in panic from nearby homes, some of which were also engulfed in flames. Students also fled in fear from an adjoining school.

Even more two elderly women were killed, both in their 80s and one of them bed-ridden.

Police said the gas pipeline explosion was on 200 Years Road, opposite Preng police station in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan. Flames also quickly spread, and residents of nearby houses fled to safety. Other residents were evacuated by local police.

Chaipoj Charoonpong, deputy Samut Prakan governor, confirmed two elderly women were killed. They were Mali Boonman, 81, who was bed-ridden, and Lamai Harnhiran, 82. He said 52 others were injured because of the blastand and were rushed to six hospitals.

About four houses were also badly damaged and another half dozen had roof damage.