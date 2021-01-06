Foreign Ministry Quashes Rumors of Restrictions on UK Travellers

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry says no restrictions have been imposed against UK travelers over the new variant of the coronavirus. Thailand’s strict Covid-19 screening measures requiring all inbound travellers to be quarantined for 14 days remain effective and will stop the virus in its tracks.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat highlighted the fact that four UK Travelers with the newly reported strain of Covid-19 were already in quarantine.

Department of Disease Control chief Opas Karnkawinpong said on Sunday all passengers who were on board the same flight as the four and anyone who had come into contact with them had been located, tested and found to be clear of the virus.

In the wake of the scare, on Monday several media agencies said the Ministry of Public Health had asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to defer the entry of British visitors to the country after the fast-speeding B117 strain was found in the four British nationals entering Thailand on Dec 21.

However, a meeting of the CCSA, chaired by the National Security Council secretary-general, agreed public health should be the basis for considering additional measures for arrivals from the UK and there is still insufficient information regarding the severity and origins of the new strain.

According to the Bangkok Post a committee under the CCSA decided to allow the ministry, through Thai embassies and consulates in countries of high risk, to request additional documents from inbound travellers, such as a Covid-19-free certificate for Thai nationals.

Mr Tanee said he advised Thai and foreign nationals who wish to enter Thailand to follow further announcements by Thai embassies or consulates regarding documents required to enter Thailand.

This is to comply with the Covid-19 screening procedure, and not to hinder travelling to the kingdom, he said.

