Canadian, Thai Girlfriend Killed Instantly in Motorcycle Accident

RAYONG – A 43 year old Canadian man and his Thai girlfriend were killed instantly when the motorcycle they were riding spun out of control when it hit a roadside curb.

The couple were flung from the motorcycle and hit a concrete traffic control bollard killing them both instantly, Thai media reported.

Police have identified the victims as Canadian Joseph Brian Villeneuve, 43 and Nadda Kaisorn, originally from Khon Kaen province.

It is believed that the couple were on their way back from socializing with friends when the accident occurred.

It was reported that Villeneuve was on holiday in Thailand and staying in Pattaya.

Police in Rayong revealed that both motorcycle victim’s were wearing a helmet.

Police investigators said that despite wearing helmets, neither would have survived the crash due to the high speed.

Thai police said that Mr Villeneuve was travelling too fast, rounded a corner and front wheel to hit the roadside curb.

Mr.Velleneuve’s body will be sent to Bangkok for a postmortem examination.

Police have contacted the Canadian Embassy in Bangkok.

Motorcycle Fatalities Thailand

Thailand’s Health Promotion Foundation reports, Motorcycles accounted for up to 70 per cent of the fatal crashes in Thailand.

The eastern provinces of Rayong, Chon Buri and Chanthaburi had the highest number of road fatalities at 65.53, 49.63 and 49.02 for every 100,000 people.

The Royal Thai Police and Road Accident Victims Protection Co Ltd – showed that a third of the victims were men and most were between the ages of 15 and 24.