Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Northern Thailand as Tropical Storm Nears

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for Northern Thailand as Category 3 tropical storm Higos nears. Higos is expected to make landfall on Thursday and bring heavy rain to Northern Thailand until Sunday.

Higos was centered about 200 kilometres southeast of Hong Kong at 10am on Monday. The tropical storm is moving west at a speed of about 25k/h. This is a second warning by the Meteorological Department about the storm.

The impact of this tropical storm, coupled with the impact of a monsoon trough that lay across Myanmar, North Laos and North Vietnam on Monday. Its set to move towards the North and Northeast of Thailand from tomorrow.

Higos will trigger a new period of torrential rain from Wednesday to Sunday, Meteorologists said.

All members of the public are being advised to closely monitor weather warnings from the department on its website or via the department’s weather forecast 1182 hotline.

Tropical storm causes Mekong River flooding

In related news, levels of water in the Mekong River passing the northeastern provinces on Tuesday rose to this year’s highest. Its also blamed for causing flooding in some areas. The high water levels in the Mekong were believed to be a result of continued heavy rain in Northern Thailand and neighbouring countries upstream.

In Nong Khai, houses were flooded as excess water failed to drain from small rivers into the Mekong. Topical rains began flooding riverside areas at about 2am on Tuesday, said the source.

The average water level in the Mekong River in Nong Khai continued to rise all day on Tuesday. It was measured at 34cm higher than that in the same period on the previous day. The highest rise that has occurred this year, said the source. Water levels are also expected to rise even more on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

In Sakon Nakhon, after a night of heavy rain, a section of the Sakon Nakhon to Phang Khon road was Tuesday morning covered with water about half a meter high. Flooding also affected traffic on the road. Motorists were also warned to be extremely careful when driving through the flooded part of the road.

The provincial meteorological office also warned that heavy rain may continue as a result of Higos’ impact.