Parcel Containing Millions of Rupees Discovered on Bus to Chiang Rai

Authorities have seized a parcel containing millions of Indian rupees worth found in the luggage compartment of a bus to Chiang Rai province from Mae Sot on Wednesday.

The money was discovered during a search of a “green bus” by customs officials, Mae Sot police and soldiers from the 4th Infantry Regiment.

The bus was about to depart from Mae Sot district in Tak, for Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

In addition to passengers’ luggage, there were many boxes for delivery.

One box was picked at random for a check, police said. When opened, it was found to contain bundles of Indian rupees banknotes, in total US$ 216,000.00 (about 6.12 million baht).

The name of the sender on the box was Mr Min Min Aye and the recipient was Mrs Gwan.

The money was seized for an investigation, since the method of transfer violated Section 167 of the Customs Act.

The driver of the bus said the box was accepted for delivery by employees of the bus operator. They recorded only the name and telephone number of the sender. Employees did not ask for a copy of the sender’s citizenship card or other identification.

Officials suspect the name of the sender was false, the Bangkok Post reported.

The northern branch of the Office of Narcotics Control Board was contacted to investigate whether the money was linked to illegal cross-border trade or some other dark activity in the Golden Triangle.

Gambling Network Busted in Chiang Rai

Meanwhile, authorities in Chiang Rai have busted up an online gambling network at a resort in the area of ​​Village No. 2, Wiang Phakham Sub-district, Mae Sai District. Immigration police and provincial authorities detained 13 people, 5 men and 8 women working as website administrators.

Chiang Rai Police seized 14 computers and said the gambling network was raking in an estimated 750,000 baht per day. Under questioning from investigators one of the gambling ring administrators gave up 2 more individuals operating at a home in Nam Jum Village, Moo 12, Mai District.

Police subsequently arrested 2 men and seized 2 more computers. Both men confessed to operating an illegal online gambling website. All 15 of the accused and their seized computers were taken to Mae Sai Police Station for further legal action.